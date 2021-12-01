Costume and Dance Contest: The Tribune India





Jalandhar: A costume and dance competition was organized by the pre-primary wing for Kindergarten and UKG students under the supervision of Savita Sharma at Police DAV. The children showed immense confidence and captivated the audience with their performances. The director, Dr Rashmi Vij, congratulated the children in his speech and presented the prizes to the winners. She encouraged parents to motivate their children to participate in school activities in the future. The first prize in the costume contest was won by Rouhani, Santa, Vivaan, Riyanshi. Manya, Sukhan, Anura, Athrav, Mamreet, Dhruv, Harsh and Gurekam finished second while Gurnoor, Kelina, Jevion, Harmaksh, Anushka and Rehmatjot finished third. Slogan writing contest A slogan and essay writing competition was held at MLU DAV College, Phagwara, to educate students about the right to vote. The principal, Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa, addressed the students saying that voting is the fundamental basis of democracy “of the people, for the people and by the people”. A citizen should in fact not need to find a reason to vote. This should be done as a compulsive duty although there is no legal obligation to vote. Voting is a very effective way to achieve the change we want in government. We must honor the right to vote granted by the constitution of India. The feeling of having voted instills a sense of pride in being a responsible citizen, she said, adding that more awareness is needed to make people aware of the representatives they elect. Kickboxing competition The Sanskriti KMV School hosted the district-level kickboxing competition organized by the Jalandhar Kickboxing Association for the selection of the Jalandhar team for the upcoming state and national championships. Rachna Monga, principal, opened the event and congratulated the school’s sports department and designated event managers on an encouraging event. She appreciated the enthusiasm of young players and wished them to become future Olympic players. The opening event is a competitive platform for 10 schools with almost 100 participants. The Principal rewarded the winning players. Wireless Technology Webinar The Department of Electronics and Communications Engineering at the School of Engineering, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, hosted an international webinar on “Wireless Communications: Trends and Challenges”. These days, everyone is surrounded by endless wireless devices, which makes knowledge of wireless communications important in everyone’s life. For this purpose, an online webinar was organized for students from ECE and CSE departments. The resource person for the webinar was Dr Mohamed El Bakkali, Faculty of Science and Technology, Fez, Morocco. The students appreciated the information collected during the webinar. Self-defense techniques Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organized a two-day workshop on self-defense techniques as part of the gender awareness program under the aegis of the Women’s Studies Center. Rama Sharma, 4th degree from Northern Karate School, Canada, was the resource speaker. During her address, she provided extensive training to students on the importance of self-defense and martial arts techniques. Students from BA, B. Com (Hons), B.Com (Regular) BBA, BAJMC & BA (Hons.) English semester III participated in this workshop. Principal professor Atima Sharma Dwivedi, director of the Center for Women’s Studies, encouraged the students to actively participate in such important events. Poster design contest The Nobel School in Kartarpur held a slogan-writing and poster-making contest to mark India’s “Constitution Day”. A slogan-writing contest was organized for students in grades III to V while students in grades I and II took part in an arts and crafts contest. The students wrote slogans such as “Truth alone triumphs”, “Equality is the soul of freedom”, etc. A poster design competition was organized for levels VI to IX. For the creation of posters, students in Grades 6 to 9 were given subjects on site to test their imagination and creativity. A yoga activity was also carried out for the pre-wing on the school premises. Inter-house game in the hollows The DIPS school held an inter-school English game competition in which the four houses emphasized the value of love, compassion, sympathy and social sacrifice for the betterment of humanity. A play was screened under the direction of Ritu Sharma and Navroz Kaur. Students express ways in which empowerment can be brought about in society by embracing values ​​of compassion, sympathy, and tolerance. Participants gave stimulating messages through stories. The participants of the ivory house Gurtez Singh, Amrozpreet Kaur, Nehadeep Kaur, Gurnoor Kaur, Ishika, Jasnoor Singh, Rupinder Singh, Gursharan Singh got the first position. Deepika shines in BBA exams Deepika from Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar took fifth place in the BBA-II semester university exams scoring 317 out of 350 points while Adit Nar, Arshdeep Kaur and Navneet Kaur took 7th, 9th and 12th place scoring 314, 311 and 308 points. respectively in the same class. This information was given in a press release by the principal of the College Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra. TNS

