Fashion
Everything you need to know about last night’s Fashion Awards
After a two-year hiatus last night, the Fashion Awards made a long-awaited return to the Royal Albert Hall. As you might expect from an event touted by some as London’s Answer to the Met Gala, it was a bolshy red carpet affair, chic enough to tempt everyone from Kris Jenner to Kristen McMenamy, Dua Lipa to Paloma Elsesser to introduce himself for the occasion.
Of course, there were plenty of reasons to celebrate, especially since this was the first celebration in the UK fashion industry to take place on such a scale since the pandemic. However, last night’s debates were rightly darker than in previous years in light of the recent news of Virgil Abloh’s passing. As befits such an important figure in the industry, the evening was punctuated by heartfelt speeches and tributes from the hosts and award winners. In a poetic act of recognition, he was also recognized as one of the 15 Change Leaders in the Creativity Awards category, a category that honors designers and brands who have made a global impact in recent years through their creativity in design, campaigns, collaborations and businesses. corporate foundation as well as defined the shape of global fashion.
That’s not all there is to know, however. Want to hear what else happened at Britain’s biggest fashion night of the year? Well, read on.
Industry paid tribute to Virgil Abloh
We know we mentioned this, but it can’t stand to underestimate. Just one night after the loss of Virgil Abloh, one of the greatest authors, close friends, collaborators and admirers of fashion and pop culture had the opportunity to pay tribute to him. In addition to the previously mentioned recognition by CFBs of the One In A Generation Creator, actor Idris Elba opened the proceedings with a poignant read of the poem Maya Angelous When Great Trees Fall. This was followed by personal testimonials from Kim Jones, Ib Kamara, Edward Enninful, Tommy Hilfiger and more. In his speech, Tommy described Virgil as a true Renaissance man, while Kim chose to dedicate his award in memory of his longtime best friend.
Nancy Dojaka SS22. Image courtesy of Nancy Dojaka
Kim Jones, Alessandro Michele and Nensi Dojaka won big
Among the big winners of the evening were Kim Jones and Alessandro Michele, who each won two gongs. Both were recognized alongside Virgil as Leaders of Change in the Creativity category, Kim also winning Designer of the Year for her work at Dior and Fendi, and Alessandro winning the Trailblazer Award for the series of cultural moments that ‘he has behind this year. Namely, like shutting down Hollywood Boulevard for Gucci’s latest show and co-author of the viral Hacker Project alongside Balenciagas Demna Gvasalia. Nensi Dojaka, who won the BFC Foundation award just months after winning the LVMH award, also won the evening. and stage his track debut at LFW SS22; Simone Rocha, who won the Independent British Designer Award; and Tommy Hilfiger who received the Outstanding Achievement Award from Law Roach and Kris Jenner.
Image courtesy of the British Fashion Council
Richard Quinn won the red carpet vote
He might not have brought home a gong last night, but if voting with your dress is one thing, then a sure-fire winner at this year’s awards was Richard. From Billy Porter and a bunch of catsuit-clad interpretive dancers to Priyanka Chopra and Tommy Dorfman, turn any direction on the red carpet and you’ll come face to face with the larger-than-life embroidered dresses from London designers. The real knockout moment, however, came when Kylie Minogue took the stage to perform her scorching 2003 hit Slow in a black floral jumpsuit.
Image courtesy of the British Fashion Council
The red carpet looks were there!
It wasn’t all about Mr. Quinn, however. After the, uh, questionable looks that littered the Met Gala runway recently, we’re relieved to report that the girls last night just didn’t get the mission they got off with flying colors. From Mona Tougaard at Alaa to Paloma Elsesser at 16Arlington oh, and Dua Lipa and Rainbow Kennedy representing the London designer of the day, Maximilian our queens really made it!
Miss Jason raised a drink at Fashion East
Of course, you can’t celebrate the best of British fashion without raising your glass to one specific person: Rainbows’ fabulous mom, Lulu Kennedy. Founder of Fashion East, her influence has shaped some of the most vital voices in fashion today, including quite a few who won awards last night! Last year, the legendary talent incubator turned 20, although it was unable to celebrate its birthday the way it would have liked due to the pandemic. Even so, it only made it even more touching to see London’s favorite fashion pick family get their flowers last night, via a touching video presented by none other than Miss Jason.
It was a mega moment for the metaverse
As you well know, there has been a lot of talk about the metaverse and what it means for the future of fashion lately. If you’ve been wondering what this new world could be like, then watch last night’s series of URL interventions in an otherwise IRL event for a taste. For the first time in the history of the awards show, an award was given for the design of the metaverse, presented to CSapphire by Wait for it, an Alessandro Michele avatar generated by the ROBLOX gaming site. Add to that the opportunity to wear digital clothes on the red carpet, courtesy of the team at the Institute of Digital Fashion in London, and it was clear that the computerized future of fashion is now!
