How Virgil Abloh helped open the door to African fashion

African fashion designers have paid tribute to American star designer Virgil Abloh for helping “open the door” and allowing them to be seen and heard in the global industry.

Artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s collections, Abloh, whose family was from Ghana, died of cancer on Sunday at the age of 41, after becoming the first major black designer to be recognized in an industry often criticized for its lack of diversity.

“Thank you Virgil for your bravery and talent, which disturbed and allowed so many people to be seen and heard. You kept the door open, we will never forget you,” said South African designer Thebe Magugu , the first African winner of the LVMH. awards in 2019, wrote on Instagram.

Abloh’s partnership with Kanye West took him from Chicago’s skate and DJ culture to the top of the fashion world, first with his own red label Off-White, then into the luxury industry in Paris.

Her cancer diagnosis came just a year after she was appointed head of Louis Vuitton’s men’s division, becoming the first black person to hold the post of artistic director at a major French fashion house.

Although born in the United States, Abloh has never forgotten his Ghanaian roots: in January 2021, the designer brought the Kente, a traditional fabric worn in Ghana during major ceremonies, on the catwalks of Louis Vuitton.

“This is a huge loss for global fashion, all the more shocking as it was unexpected,” said Cameroonian designer Imane Ayissi, who joined the closed circle of fashion houses in 2020 during the week of the haute couture in Paris.

“He remains a role model for part of the population, proving that it is possible to creatively and successfully manage one of the biggest luxury houses, regardless of their origin and skin color.

african streetwear

Nigerian designer Bubu Ogisi told AFP that as many Africans in the diaspora grew apart from their culture, fashion was one of the means Abloh used to pay homage.

Abloh has also had a strong influence on streetwear brands in Africa, said Ogisi, director of the Iamisigo brand, whose designs showcase the fabrics and techniques of the continent.

“A lot of friends who have street brands in Nigeria and Ghana have taken off-White references,” he said, referring to Abloh’s luxury streetwear brand.

“Gone too early, thank you for supporting African skateboarders,” trendy Nigerian skate clothing brand Wafflesncream posted on Instagram on Monday.

A fan of hip-hop and urban culture, Abloh helped fund a skatepark in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

He had also worked with UNICEF to promote education and entrepreneurship in this West African country.

Throughout his career, the designer has strived to be more inclusive in the fashion industry.

In 2017, he confided during a conference at Harvard University that he had difficulty considering himself as a designer as the designers were not like him.

His career gives hope to many black designers, in the West and on the African continent.

“A few black people around the world have risen up and really kicked off a shape-changing idea that anyone can be anything and Virgil has been that guy from day one,” said Adedayo Laketu, a young Nigerian designer who founded the couture brand Pith Africa. “I want to make a billion more and go further because he showed it and told me it was possible.”

