Fashion
How Virgil Abloh helped open the door to African fashion
African fashion designers have paid tribute to American star designer Virgil Abloh for helping “open the door” and allowing them to be seen and heard in the global industry.
Artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s collections, Abloh, whose family was from Ghana, died of cancer on Sunday at the age of 41, after becoming the first major black designer to be recognized in an industry often criticized for its lack of diversity.
Read also : Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh has died at 41
“Thank you Virgil for your bravery and talent, which disturbed and allowed so many people to be seen and heard. You kept the door open, we will never forget you,” said South African designer Thebe Magugu , the first African winner of the LVMH. awards in 2019, wrote on Instagram.
Abloh’s partnership with Kanye West took him from Chicago’s skate and DJ culture to the top of the fashion world, first with his own red label Off-White, then into the luxury industry in Paris.
Her cancer diagnosis came just a year after she was appointed head of Louis Vuitton’s men’s division, becoming the first black person to hold the post of artistic director at a major French fashion house.
Although born in the United States, Abloh has never forgotten his Ghanaian roots: in January 2021, the designer brought the Kente, a traditional fabric worn in Ghana during major ceremonies, on the catwalks of Louis Vuitton.
“This is a huge loss for global fashion, all the more shocking as it was unexpected,” said Cameroonian designer Imane Ayissi, who joined the closed circle of fashion houses in 2020 during the week of the haute couture in Paris.
“He remains a role model for part of the population, proving that it is possible to creatively and successfully manage one of the biggest luxury houses, regardless of their origin and skin color.
african streetwear
Nigerian designer Bubu Ogisi told AFP that as many Africans in the diaspora grew apart from their culture, fashion was one of the means Abloh used to pay homage.
Abloh has also had a strong influence on streetwear brands in Africa, said Ogisi, director of the Iamisigo brand, whose designs showcase the fabrics and techniques of the continent.
“A lot of friends who have street brands in Nigeria and Ghana have taken off-White references,” he said, referring to Abloh’s luxury streetwear brand.
“Gone too early, thank you for supporting African skateboarders,” trendy Nigerian skate clothing brand Wafflesncream posted on Instagram on Monday.
A fan of hip-hop and urban culture, Abloh helped fund a skatepark in Accra, the capital of Ghana.
He had also worked with UNICEF to promote education and entrepreneurship in this West African country.
Throughout his career, the designer has strived to be more inclusive in the fashion industry.
In 2017, he confided during a conference at Harvard University that he had difficulty considering himself as a designer as the designers were not like him.
His career gives hope to many black designers, in the West and on the African continent.
“A few black people around the world have risen up and really kicked off a shape-changing idea that anyone can be anything and Virgil has been that guy from day one,” said Adedayo Laketu, a young Nigerian designer who founded the couture brand Pith Africa. “I want to make a billion more and go further because he showed it and told me it was possible.”
Read also : Celebrate 200 years of Louis Vuitton
Sources
2/ https://lifestyle.livemint.com/fashion/trends/how-virgil-abloh-helped-open-the-door-for-african-fashion-111638288904570.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]