Diane Pernet on the last edition of her fashion film festival

Diane Pernet is a name synonymous with fashion and cinema. The New York-turned-Parisian fashion writer, blogger and videographer was one of the very first if not the first fashion blogger, having founded her blog, A shaded view of fashion, in 2005. Now, looking back, it’s crazy to think about what has happened with fashion and blogging over the past 16 years. She literally unleashed a firestorm.

Shortly after founding his blog, Pernet founded a film festival called A shaded view of the fashion film festival, which focuses on the intersection between fashion and cinema. Before this festival, fashion films were understood as mere advertisements for brands, or worse yet, just to sell a product.

Today, fashion films are becoming more and more mainstream, creating a layered narrative around fashion icons like Karl Lagerfeld, and are interdisciplinary, bleeding into dance, photography and music.

Ever since the pandemic pushed luxury online retailing, causing an e-commerce boom. While the holiday shopping is on, luxury fashion brands depend on video now more than everif it’s live online shopping events or flat video shopping.

Obviously, it’s more than money. For this 13th edition of the biggest fashion film festival in the world, Pernet has hired four commissioners to show the world what fashion film is made of. She talks about her star jury, upcoming filmmakers and the coolest new place in Paris.

What makes this year’s festival different from others?

Diane Pernet: This is the first physical event I have had in the past two years. For this edition, I decided to have four external curators, which I had never done before. I chose four themes then, their curators: Conscious Mode organized by Bandana Tewari, Digital mode organized by the Manufacturer / Amber Jae Slooten, Dark specter curated by Melissa Alibo, and Fashion movements curated by Dr Alexandra Murray-Leslie, which are crazy fashion films through spontaneous means of pop music, style and choreography such as Tiktok.

What are the highlights of this year’s program?

There will be a round table called Create your world for the metaverse with the Manufacturer, Amber will come directly from Miami Basel to this discussion, who is a master in this field, the French performer Orlan, who has already had a second robot made from her body, and Alex Murray Leslie, who has worked with the technology in performance and has a more academic approach to the future.

How do you choose the grand jury each year? It’s always a mix of creative talent across many genres and disciplines that go far beyond fashion.

This year’s president of the jury is Bruce LaBruce and working with him has been a pleasure as he is totally involved, we chat a lot, and yes I still have a pretty diverse jury from artists like the wonderful Unskilled Worker, to musicians. Roisin Murphy, Alex Murray Leslie and Daphne Guinness, fashion designers LUTZ and Andre Walker, art curator at Tate Modern Osei Bonsu, and more. I like the different points of view. I’ve never been in cliché fashion and the jury is still out on it.

What can you say about the rise of fashion cinema? It used to be a niche art, but I feel like it has become more commercial.

It’s true. Now, there isn’t a brand, big or small, that doesn’t make fashion films. Of course, during the lockdown, many designers were forced to think of films over catwalks. Some of the most successful were Demna Gvasalia in Balenciaga with The Simpsons. He’s always ahead of the game when it comes to innovative ideas and a bit of irony. At first it was probably more about showing the product and now it’s more about telling stories.

Are there any up-and-coming fashion filmmakers you want to mention?

I really like the work of Francis Wintour. I discovered his work in ASVOFF10 and it’s great to see his work evolve. I really like the KidSuper / Colm Dillon movies, the Safdie brothers, Thomas Gerard, he did a movie called La Malle, which has almost a Costa-Gavras quality, Bruce LaBruce and I were discussing it and he thought it was that James Bond should have looked like.

What’s the best part about this year’s film festival?

The best thing that has probably happened is that now ASVOFF has a new home in 35/37, which is the latest company from Comme des Garçons. It is located at the Hôtel de Coulanges rue des Francs-Bourgeois in Paris, and is dedicated to creation and community exchanges. It is a place for fashion, art, dance, music and of course, cinema. Working with the president of the company, Adrian Joffe really came out of a dream. And he has a dream team. I can’t tell you how happy I am to be here. This is exactly what was missing in Paris and I am happy to have a new home.

For more information visit the site of film festivals Where Diane Pernet’s blog. Follow Diane Pernet on Instagram @asvof.