In the middle of Miami Tribute to Virgil Abloh, Vuitton opens men’s boutique – WWD

MIAMI – And now there are two.

Louis Vuitton has opened its second standalone men’s store in the world here in the Design District, a landmark boutique on the corner of 39th Street and First Avenue that towers over the skyline with an all-white aluminum facade.

The opening Monday evening kicked off three days of events around the replay of the brand’s spring 2022 men’s collection, which became a tribute to Vuitton’s male artistic director, Virgil Abloh, following his death. sudden Sunday at 41 years old.

Michael Burke, president and CEO of Vuitton, said Abloh was deeply involved in the design of the two-story store, which has 3,586 square feet of retail space and mixes pale oak with raw concrete, l stainless steel, rising glass windows and works by local artists and pieces from the brand’s Nomadic Objects collection, as well as a series of resin statues. In fact, the white diamond patterned front was inspired by the Diamond Screen piece from this collection by Marcel Wanders Studio.

“Virgil was obviously passionate about architecture, that was obviously his origins, and getting a raw space like this was something he absolutely adored. “

The two main challenges in the unit’s design were the sloping facade – which sets it apart from Alice + Olivia, Ganni, Reformation and Fight Club next door as well as neighboring units for Tom Ford and Max Mara – and the installation of a 27ft tall resin statue of the Kai model that stands neatly placed inside the circular staircase with only a few inches to spare.

The 27 foot tall statue of Model Kai in the store.

Lexie Moreland for WWD

The store is stocked with Abloh’s fall 2021 collection – from sneakers and bags to jackets, pants and more. There are three exclusive products at the site – a link necklace with a subtle LV monogram; a skateboard with a graffiti logo pattern, and the pre-launch of the Tatic sneaker.

A seating area in the store and the fall collection for sale.

Lexie Moreland for WWD

Even on opening night, shoppers filled the store, sourcing pieces from what will be one of Abloh’s latest collections. Tuesday night’s opening show and other events – which include an interactive 30-foot-high resignation sculpture installation and chess set at Sweet Bird Plaza near the store and LV hot air balloons spotted all over Miami – come evidently at an emotionally heartbreaking time for the leadership of Vuitton after Abloh’s death. Burke has touched on the designer’s passing, paying tribute to him by wearing a shirt from Abloh’s first collection for the brand and sneakers from his latest.

“Because that’s what Virgil said he wanted me to wear,” said the CEO, who spoke to Abloh on Saturday night just hours before his death. Burke was still naturally shaken, expressing his shock at someone dying at such a young age.

Even as executives rushed to sort out the last-minute details of Tuesday’s show – which Burke said would be “very emotional” for everyone – the CEO quietly discussed in an exclusive interview what to expect. men’s collections from Vuitton in light of Abloh’s death. Her primary focus is the next few days with the show, as well as Abloh’s funeral, which could take place in Chicago this weekend.

“The January show is 95 percent over, so it’s really June,” he told WWD. “Virgil was very organized, although he was capable of huge changes throughout the last minute. He was very demanding; under this jovial and very cordial demeanor, he was very exacting. Unlike Karl [Lagerfeld, with whom Burke worked when he headed Fendi], he didn’t know when to stop. Karl knew a month before the show – that’s it, his job is done.

“Virgil had five different shows in mind simultaneously – he never stopped. That’s something I would try to explain to him. And Off-White is the same problem. People were asking, “Michael, how do you handle this? And I would say, ‘Take out his pen.’ He would continue to conceive until an hour before the show. It’s fascinating, but for the teams it’s very demanding. But the last few seasons he was more aware of it and, for the rest of the team, the aftereffects. This allowed the shows to be more complete.

When asked, however, how Burke was going to deal with the possibility of finding a successor for Abloh in time for next June’s show, he waved his hand disdainfully. “It’s going to be resolved.

“We have such positive energy, such speed, kinetic energy. This company is driven by kinetic energy. When you see how fast people can do things… The whole studio is coming in tomorrow [for the show]. They have enough food for – oh, dammit, they don’t have to worry about June. First of all, everyone is shocked, completely shocked.

“The important thing for half a dozen years is that Louis Vuitton has proven that it is a luxury brand and a streetwear brand and that the two can coexist. And we have proven that the whole company can support and partner with a wide variety of geniuses. It’s not just Virgil or Nicolas [Ghesquière]. You have Francesca [Amfitheatrof, artistic director of watches and jewelry], you have Jacques [Cavallier, the brand’s master of perfumes] – this is the best nose in the industry. Francesca, I think, is one of the best jewelry designers in the world. So all four are extremely different and there is no doubt that we can have four, three or two designers.

“It was a question mark just two years ago. We answered this question: Yes, we can and we have. This creates much more fertile ground for the next generation of designers. One thing we have been able to do is make this energy shift permanent. A fashion house, to this day, a real fashion house, one has the impression that it must close when the creator dies.

“We have proven that the death of a designer is traumatic, but it is not the death of the brand. Not at Vuitton.

This stems from the design teams Vuitton has put in place, but also from Burke’s strategy to increasingly bring the brand to the local customer. The Miami store and repeat show is a case in point, as is Vuitton’s repeat show in Shanghai earlier this month for Ghesquière’s spring 2022 collection. Burke revealed that Vuitton sold runway looks for $ 7 million the day after that show, offering them as proof of the strategy’s validity.

“It shows how successful we are with avant-garde fashion shows. That’s the secret to our success, ”he said, adding that the idea that the runway was for styles that didn’t sell while the“ commercial ”collection was in the showroom. is from the 20th century. The 21st century is both. We understand that our business success is the trail.

Attracting local customers, as with the new Miami store, which is one block from the Vuitton women’s store on First Avenue, is equally vital. The original idea was to do a pop-up on the site of the new men’s store, with a new concept every one or two months, Burke said. But then the men’s business took off during the pandemic – doubling sales on the site – so the brand decided to make it a permanent store while keeping the feeling of a pop-up in its raw concrete staggered with touches that reflect the city. The spiral staircase’s blue leather handrails, for example, are meant to “evoke Miami waterfronts,” the brand said, while the custom wallcovering pattern is the work of the artist. local Michelle Weinberg. While the store is only the second independent store in the world after the brand’s unit in Shibuya, Tokyo, it is the seventh men’s store in the United States.

Burke said the location of the men’s store should help expand the Design District’s offerings and reflect the region’s growing importance as a luxury mecca. Even as fears of the COVID-19 omicron variant grow, the streets of the neighborhood were packed with shoppers throughout this week, both those here for Miami Art Basel and foreign tourists. The lineup of black SUVs dropping people off looked like the crash of a movie premiere or other major social event rather than a normal day of fashion shopping.

The hubbub also represents the changing nature of the luxury consumer, Burke said. Geolocation “is all Gen Z does. They don’t look at a map to find a store – they just use search on their phone to find and navigate to it. What this means for store locations is that there are more locations that are good. A brand like Off-White or Chrome Hearts wants to be slightly off the main streets, which is good. It doesn’t matter because it’s the local customer. The retail customer – they are looking more for stores in groups. The local customer, where the growth is located, is less sensitive to being in a specific corner.

As to whether this store is the second of many other male-only units, Burke shrugged. “We will do more but do not have a deployment plan. Every store is custom made – there is no other store like this and we will not duplicate it. All of our stores are opportunity based. If the opportunity arises, we will take it. “