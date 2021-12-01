See all the looks of the Fashion Awards 2021





Neil mockfordGetty Images The Fashion Awards are to the UK what the Met Gala is to the US and this year’s event was one to remember. The British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards 2021 took place last night at the Royal Albert Hall in London, showcasing some of the biggest names in film and fashion. Despite the two-degree weather, celebrities did their best on the carpet in a series of unforgettable outfits, from Winnie Harlow’s custom, quilted, puff-sleeve, mustard-colored Moncler dress to the Iris van Herpen mini dress by Winnie Harlow. Maria Sharapova recycled from 100 water from Evian. bottles. Check out all the highlights from last night’s sartorial commemoration.

See the gallery



18 Pictures





1 from 18 Dua Lipa In a black Maximilian dress and jewelry Tiffany & Co .. 2 from 18 Gabrielle Union In Valentino Haute Couture neon green. 4 from 18 Kehlani In an off-the-shoulder polka-dot dress from H&M. 5 from 18 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a voluminous coat and floral Richard Quinn bodysuit with Bulgari jewelry. Nick Jonas wore a black double breasted suit with coordinating red accents. 6 from 18 Hailee Steinfeld In a Richard Quinn polka-dot jumpsuit. 7 from 18 Demi Moore In a Fendi Couture cocktail dress with a trendy train and silver Swarovski pearls. 8 from 18 Lily allen In a silver-collared Fendi issue. 9 from 18 Addison rae In a pink and black Richard Quinn train dress. ten from 18 Bella poarch In a patterned strapless puffy mini dress by Richard Quinn. 11 from 18 Alexa chung In a yellow dress by Caroline Hu paired with black lace gloves and a matching clutch. 12 from 18 Gillian anderson In a black Chloé dress with long sleeves and a trendy pendant necklace. 13 from 18 Maria sharapova In an Iris van Herpen dress made from 100 recycled Evian water bottles. 14 from 18 Kris jenner In a Tommy Hilfiger shawl. 15 from 18 Charli xcx In a Tommy Hilfiger black sequined one-shoulder high-slit dress. 16 from 18 Adriana lima In a white two-piece dress adorned with crystals. 17 from 18 Winnie Harlow In a mustard-colored quilted two-piece with trendy puff sleeves (made to measure by Moncler), paired with Bulgari jewelry. 18 from 18 Dame Amélie Windsor In a nude Sabina Bilenko Couture off-the-shoulder dress.







Advertising – Continue Reading Below This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/g38387757/all-the-look-2021-fashion-awards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos