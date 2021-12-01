After collaborating with Benny the Butcher on The traffic jams I have encountered 2, Running onRegatta, and French Montana on “Tonight Only” from his most recent albumThey have amnesia,Brooklyn producer Harry Fraud is back to announce another collaborative project to end the year.

Speaking to both Twitter and Instagram, Fraud announced an upcoming collaboration EP between him and the late Lil Peep. It was reportedly recorded between December 2016 and January 2017, when Peep was in New York, the EP is calledHigh fashion, and will be released this Friday, December 3.

Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

With theHigh fashionannouncement, Fraud shared a text conversation between himself and the 2017 “Benz Truck” rapper.

While the majority of the conversation consists of a fraud and Peep seeking a moment to enter the studio, the latest exchange between the two is a window into whatHigh fashion will potentially look like.

“DAAAAAAAAAMN THIS SHIT IS SO AMAZING,” Peep texted. “OH MY FUXKING GOD.”

“Brother, this is crazy, you can’t put this in a box that you broke,” Peep replied.

“We are pushing the boundaries and that sounds like a god,” Fraud concluded. “It’s unstoppable music.”

Prior to his tragic death in November 2017, Lil Peep was asserting himself as one of the early talents of his generation, and with his willingness and ability to switch between sounds and aesthetics, it’s almost certain that a producer like Harry Fraud pulled something magical. out of it. Despite the gap of almost five years between when the EPwas recorded and its release date is December 3, 2021, Peep and Fraud make timeless music, andHigh fashionhas the potential to be something special.

Keep an eye onHigh fashion when it releases this Friday and let us know what you think of a Harry Fraud x Lil Peep EP in the comments.