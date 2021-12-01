



Fraud announced the new project and shared a text conversation between himself and the late rapper “Benz Truck”.

After collaborating with Benny the Butcher on The traffic jams I have encountered 2, Running onRegatta, and French Montana on “Tonight Only” from his most recent albumThey have amnesia,Brooklyn producer Harry Fraud is back to announce another collaborative project to end the year. Speaking to both Twitter and Instagram, Fraud announced an upcoming collaboration EP between him and the late Lil Peep. It was reportedly recorded between December 2016 and January 2017, when Peep was in New York, the EP is calledHigh fashion, and will be released this Friday, December 3. Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images With theHigh fashionannouncement, Fraud shared a text conversation between himself and the 2017 “Benz Truck” rapper. While the majority of the conversation consists of a fraud and Peep seeking a moment to enter the studio, the latest exchange between the two is a window into whatHigh fashion will potentially look like. “DAAAAAAAAAMN THIS SHIT IS SO AMAZING,” Peep texted. “OH MY FUXKING GOD.” “Brother, this is crazy, you can’t put this in a box that you broke,” Peep replied. “We are pushing the boundaries and that sounds like a god,” Fraud concluded. “It’s unstoppable music.” Prior to his tragic death in November 2017, Lil Peep was asserting himself as one of the early talents of his generation, and with his willingness and ability to switch between sounds and aesthetics, it’s almost certain that a producer like Harry Fraud pulled something magical. out of it. Despite the gap of almost five years between when the EPwas recorded and its release date is December 3, 2021, Peep and Fraud make timeless music, andHigh fashionhas the potential to be something special. Keep an eye onHigh fashion when it releases this Friday and let us know what you think of a Harry Fraud x Lil Peep EP in the comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/harry-fraud-announces-lil-peep-collab-ep-high-fashion-is-dropping-december-3-news.143825.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos