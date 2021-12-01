Floral dress and Angela Aguilar looks that you can wear in winter PHOTOS – CVBJ

It’s no secret that at 18, Angela Aguilar has become a fashionista and a true fashion institution, and her social networks prove it.

The young singer has managed to make a name for herself despite the family from which she comes, both her talent and her beauty have made her a true representative of the Aguilar family.

Related news

And is that like her grandmother Flor Silvestre, Aguilar has always been very proud of her Mexican roots despite being born in the United States, as evidenced by her passion for ranchera music.

From a Grammy, to the recognition of radio awards, the young woman has managed to win the hearts of thousands of fans around the world.

The young woman knows very well how to face any season. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

At her young age, the young woman became an inspiration to thousands of people for her great love for fashion and her good taste in wearing every seasonal garment.

Floral dress

The young woman appeared in the video alongside Jesse and Joy titled “She Who Gave You”, with a beautiful mustard dress with colorful flower applications, the garment had a “V” neckline.

The sleeves of the dress were loose while the length went to the ankles, which was accompanied by open shoes with wide heels.

ngela brought the floral dresses back to fashion. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

blazer

The 18-year-old singer has made it clear that the colors are not typical of any season and that yellow is one of her favorites; A blazer and blouse in the same color is the perfect look for these dates.

Angela decided to combine it with jeans at the waist, accompanied and a scarf in green.

In yellow, this is how the singer faced the cold. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

Turtleneck

The “Red Sky” performer showed that jeans are the perfect garment for all seasons of the year, and what better way to use them than with a long-sleeved blouse and torture collar.

And it is that this time of year is one of the coldest of the year, but that hasn’t stopped Angela from knowing how to deal with it, wasting glamor and style through her social networks.

Turtlenecks are ideal. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

And is that the turtleneck can also be used with prints, like the one the star used for the photoshoot she had with Marie Claire.

Cowboy boots

True to her style and worthy representative of the ranching genre, Aguilar has also opted for plaid shirts and long cowboy boots, ideal for a picnic.

Western boots are ideal for a picnic in the woods. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

Leather trousers

Leather pants are the perfect garment for this time of year, as it can be paired with a turtleneck like Angela did in her nets, as they have become one of her favorite pieces of clothing.

Leather pants exude sensuality and elegance. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

Follow the Herald United States to Google News, Go ahead CLICK HERE