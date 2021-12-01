Your favorite fashion brands are putting the Amazon rainforest at risk





Large clothing companies source their leather from manufacturers and tanneries linked to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, according to a new report. Researchers scanned 500,000 lines of customs data and found that more than 100 brands such as Adidas, Nike and New Balance are linked to an industry driving deforestation in some of the world’s most delicate ecosystems. Image credit: Flickr / Quapan. The results come after the fashion industry claimed raise its collective ambition at the COP26 climate summit and do more for the environment. The companies said they recognized the fashion industry as a major global player to actively participate in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and declared their commitment to sourcing environmentally friendly raw materials and to use 100% renewable energy. But things are actually different. Raising cattle for beef and leather is a major driver of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, one of the world’s greatest carbon sinks. An estimated 13,235 square kilometers of forest were lost between August 2020 and July 2021, according to the most recent official data. This is the largest area lost to deforestation since 2006, a trend that contributes to climate change as well as environmental degradation. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of promoting policies that favor the agri-food sector at the expense of the environment. The government recently presented new environmental commitments at the COP26 climate summit, showing a different stance than before, but this was viewed with a general lack of confidence. Meanwhile, fashion companies are also benefiting indirectly. If you wear leather shoes, a leather belt, or a leather handbag, chances are it is made from cowhide that contributed to the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, Slow Factory wrote. NGO behind the report, in a press release. Brazilian leather is used by tanneries and manufacturers around the world to make countless branded products for consumers. Fashion and deforestation Researchers have found that a group of 100 fashion brands and companies work with tanneries and manufacturers who also have ties to livestock raised on cleared rainforest land. Half of the companies in the report had links in their supply chain to JBS, Brazil’s largest leather exporter that has been accused of participating in deforestation. According to Soybean and livestock deforestation monitoring from Mighty Earth, JBS is linked to 42,538 hectares of land deforested in the two years since March 2019, half of which is classified as potentially illegal.Earlier this year, JBS has pledged to achieve zero deforestation across its entire global supply chain by 2035, a goal that activists say is woefully inadequate. The report found that one-third of the fashion brands identified in the report have made a set of voluntary environmental commitments, such as no-deforestation commitments or agreeing to participate in the Leather Working Group, a global certification and certification body. membership. But the new findings show they violated their own policies. Looking ahead, the report called on the fashion industry to stop buying leather from companies that cannot source directly from the farm they came from and to support legislation allowing the beef industry to trace its supply chain. At the same time, they should publicly commit to these two points and eliminate deforestation from their supply chains. The full report can be viewed here.

