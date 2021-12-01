All the 2021 Fashion Awards winners





Usually held at the end of the year, the Fashion Awards are one of the biggest nights on the fashion industry’s busy calendar and in recent years they have become London’s answer to the New York Met Gala. Celebrating excellence in the global industry, with designers such as the late Virgil Abloh, Kim Jones and Alessandro Michele winning coveted awards in the past, the Fashion Awards are typically hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) and TikTok during a star-studded event. at the Royal Albert Hall. This year, Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Kim Jones for Dior Men and Fendi, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada competed for the coveted Designer of the Year award. . Meanwhile, the BFC Foundation award saw Bethany Williams, Bianca Saunders, Nensi Dojaka, Priya Ahluwalia and Richard Quinn go head-to-head. Other awards up for grabs included fifteen Leaders of Change Awards, which recognized designers, brands, creatives and individuals who created positive change in the fashion industry last year in three categories: Environment, People and Creativity. Elsewhere, the Outstanding Achievement Award, which has been awarded in the past to Miuccia Prada and Giorgio Armani, has been awarded to Tommy Hilfiger for his contribution to the global fashion industry and his continued commitment to creating an inclusive brand that champions people of all backgrounds and experiences. Additionally, the event recognized 50 of the most innovative and inspiring young creative talents from around the world as part of New Wave: Creatives. Below are all the winners of the evening Creator of the year: Kim Jones for Dior Men and Fendi BFC Foundation Prize: Nancy Dojaka British independent brand: Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha Special Recognition Award for Cultural Commentary: Dylan jones Leaders of change: The 15 designers, brands, creatives and individuals who created positive change in the fashion industry last year in three categories: Environment, People and Creativity. Creativity: Recognizes designers and brands who have made a global impact in recent years through their creativity in design, campaigns, collaborations and strong business foundations, as well as defining the shape of global fashion . Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe

Kim Jones OBE for Dior Men & Fendi

Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Homme and Off-White Environment: Celebrate those who have made a significant contribution to reducing the environmental impact of our industry to create positive change. They are the leaders and set the bar by exploring new business models, design principles, production processes, consumption and disposal. Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams

Gabriela Hearst for Chlo and Gabriela Hearst

English Phoebe for English Phoebe

Priya Ahluwalia for Ahluwalia

Stella McCartney OBE for Stella McCartney People: Recognizes those who have led the change by fostering an equal, diverse and empowered workforce from head office to supply chain and shop floor. It focuses on the impact of fashion on communities. Edward Enninful OBE

Harris roseau

Hunting in Kenya

Samuel ross

Telfar Clemens Excellence Award: Tommy Hilfiger Isabella Blow Fashion Designer Award: IB Camera Pioneer Award: Alessandro Michele for Gucci Fashion Award for the Metaverse Design: cSapphire Chanel has been recognized for its pioneering commitment to the arts and culture. The Fashion Awards also paid tribute to Fashion East, its talent and its community of the past 20 years. Fashion East and Lulu Kennedy cemented London’s tradition of being at the forefront; incubate, mentor and promote new design talent as they launch their brands while creating a space without separable boundaries between fashion, nightlife and art, as well as conversations about gender, race and sexuality . Now read Best Dressed Men of the Week, from BTS to Machine Gun Kelly Tommy Hilfiger is GQ Design Legend of the Year Men Of The Year Awards 2021: all our party photos and red carpets

