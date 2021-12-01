After an eventful first half, the men’s hoops of WVU pass Bellarmine at home





The West Virginia men’s basketball earned their sixth victory of the season against Bellarmine 74-55 in typical “Virginia stress” fashion as the Mountaineers played a game of two different halves to beat the Knights at home Tuesday. The shooting duo of Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil combined for 32 points as the Mountaineers rubbed shoulders with the Knights – but it wasn’t 40 minutes of basketball for WVU. West Virginia led for 38 minutes, but Bellarmine kept him close for the first half. The hosts struggled to defend inside early and own the glass, and even allowed the Knights to take the lead eight minutes into the game. “West Virginia kind of has that kind of second-half mentality,” joked goaltender Sean McNeil. “We like to make games more stressful than we probably should. “ Huggins saw a clear difference in his squad after half-time. “I thought our ball movement improved in the second half,” he said. “We were trying to dribble too much, they’re playing the pack line, which we’re going to end up playing against at some point, you have to learn how to pass the ball.” Sherman made the difference in the first half as the only double-digit goalscorer between the two teams – but the difference in the game was the WVU bench. West Virginia got 28 points from their reserves, while the Knights had just seven. The biggest bench spark came from Malik Curry, who scored nine points, and Pauly Paulicap, who added six. The duo even connected on an alley-oop that rocked the crowd. McNeil has registered his third best goal tally of the season so far against Bellarmine. In fact, this game was circled on McNeil’s slate, as he was once a knight in 2018 before leaving the program to go to college. “It was definitely more than just another game. I’ve played friends in the past, I’m still in touch with a few of these guys, Scotty [Davenport]He’s a good coach, he’s a good guy. I have a lot of respect for them for sure, but I definitely marked this one on the calendar. As usual, however, Sherman led the game with 18 points. “I think we’re improving a bit defensively,” Huggins said. “Offensively, we’re probably relying too much on Taz. I’m all for him to get 25-30 per game, but we need other guys to step up and score a bit for us as well. The Mountaineers improve to 6-1 on the season with the win and remain unbeaten at WVU Coliseum. They continue their stay at home on Saturday when they welcome Radford at 4 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wvnstv.com/goldandbluenation/after-rocky-first-half-wvu-mens-hoops-coasts-past-bellarmine-at-home/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos