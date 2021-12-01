Buy a Hanukkah dress with Batsheva Hay





Photo: Courtesy of Liana Satenstein / @ liane_ava welcome to Shopping with Vogue, a series in which we scrutinize a favorite store of fashion lovers. For this edition, we are buying with Batsheva Hay from the Batsheva label at the Crown Heights store, Top Fashion. Batsheva Hay of the Batsheva label is on the hunt for a Hanukkah look in the Crown Heights epicenter of Chabad-Lubavitcher Judaism in New York City. Here, women generally abide by the modest laws of Judaism known as the tznius, and wear robes to cover their elbows, necks, and knees. The men have beards and wear black Borsalino hats. Bordering secular New York, Crown Heights is transformative during the holidays. Everything is just brighter. It has the festive energy of lighting the trees in Rockefeller Center, right in Brooklyn and, well, kosher. I haven’t really celebrated the Jewish holiday since I was a child. Eight crazy nights? Forget. If anything, I’m going to light a half-burnt Diptyque candle and call it a day. The holiday has been commercialized and I feel it has diluted its original meaning of miracles and rebuilding. But Hay and the energy of Crown Heights got me excited again. She wants to buy a dress for the occasion, which puzzles me. Hay makes dresses for a living and pretty much reinvented the frumpy Yentl the dress in a chic essential. Still, she wants a real deal from Crown Heights. Photo: Courtesy of Liana Satenstein / @ liane_ava Photo: Courtesy of Liana Satenstein / @ liane_ava She recently went to the neighborhood to buy a religious gift for herself and her husband’s birthday. They got married eight years ago on the fifth night of Hanukah, so the holiday is particularly sentimental. My husband likes a little Judaica gift, like a tallis and a gartle, she says. On her trawl, she stumbled upon Top Fashion, a boutique specializing in modest clothing located at 382 Kingston Ave, and our destination this afternoon. When I arrive, I am immediately picked up by the store. A huge Modernist chandelier hangs from the ceiling and the store is filled with skirts, dresses and sweaters. A small booth near the cash register is filled with religious paraphilia: sets of Shabbat candles and cards with religious figures. I’m sticking out like a sore thumb here in my flares so tight I feel like a sausage locked up. I see Hay, who is wearing one of her own casual green cotton floral dresses and carrying an Ikea bag full of fabrics and shirts. A totally modest angel. We are both warmly greeted by the owner of the store, Chaya Lerman. When I ask Lerman, who is sweet and smiling, how long she’s been working here, she just answers me for a long time … a long time, without going into detail. Batsheva intervenes, A woman never says! Fair.

