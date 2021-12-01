Zendaya flaunts gold-back Roberto Cavalli dress on red carpet





From the front, Zendaya’s latest red carpet dress looked like a simple black dress with a high neck and elbow-length sleeves. But the back was another story! Zendaya looked stunning in the skeleton-inspired dress. Marc Piasecki / WireImage The “Malcolm & Marie” star’s halterneck dress was held together by an elaborate metal cage that resembled a golden spine with ribbing drawn out to the sides. The spine transformed into twin serpent heads with twinkling eyes that reached her shoulder blades. The dress was a vintage look from Italian designer Roberto Cavalli. Marc Piasecki / WireImage Zendaya, 25, wore the dramatic dress as she attended the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, France this week. The annual event honors the world’s best male soccer players. The skeleton-inspired dress was a vintage look from the Fall / Winter 2000 collection by Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli, known for their snake-inspired designs. Designer Fausto Puglisi, who created a re-edited version of the look for Zendaya, shared a close-up Photo dresses back. I love Zendaya since day one! I reissued this dress for My girl! Custom made for a queen! I am in paradise! Beyond! he captioned the photo, which Zendaya shared in her Instagram story. He also published a concept illustration of Zendaya wearing the dress. Roberto Cavalli also shared detailed photos of the dress on Instagram, describing the back as a jeweled golden cage spine connected by golden micro chains. She kept her hairstyle and accessories simple. Aurélien Meunier / Getty Images For the event, the Spider-Man star wore her hair in a simple pinned bob, making sure her hair wouldn’t cover the stopper feature of her dress. She accessorized with golden hoops that echoed the warm, metallic hue of her spine accessory. Some fans have wondered if her dress was a subtle tribute to Spider-Man villain Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doc Ock, who has four metallic tentacles extending down his back. When a fan pointed out this theory, Zendaya appeared to back it up by reposting it on her Instagram Story along with the comment, We Love a Reference, According to Charm. Zendaya was joined at the event by her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland. Some have wondered if this is their public outing as a couple since they opened up about their alleged romance in recent interviews with GQ. However, they have not officially confirmed their relationship.

