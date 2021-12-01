Rihanna wears white mini dress at Barbados National Honors Ceremony





Barbados’ new national heroine Rihanna celebrated her honor yesterday at the Barbados National Honors Ceremony and Independence Day Parade. The singer dressed nicely, opting for a white mini dress with a matching white blazer. She wore her National Hero Medal, as you do when you just became the 11th person in Barbadian history to receive this honor. RANDY BROOKSGetty Images RANDY BROOKSGetty Images RANDY BROOKSGetty Images It’s not the only big honor Rihanna has received this year. In August, Forbes reported that Rihanna became a billionaire with a net worth of $ 1.7 billion, a testament to the success of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty businesses in addition to her illustrious musical and acting career. Rihanna admitted the title scared her a little in a September interview with Additionalby Rachel Lindsay. “It’s scary,” Rihanna said. “I think about it all the time. I make a point of thinking about it, because I … I’m scared when, you know, the pedestal kicks in and we’ll put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there … say ‘No, I want to be on the pitch.’ I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it won’t be a fall at all, right? … I don’t want to be that icon … I want to remember who I am. Lindsay told him, “I know you said you didn’t want to be on that pedestal, but as a black woman doing your thing, you know, your billionaire status – people are looking at you, and what- how it makes you feel is knowing that young girls are looking at you and saying, “I can do that too!” “ “I think that’s what’s worth it,” Rihanna said. “That’s what I want. That’s what I worked for. I want to be able to share my inspiration, I want to be able to be an inspiration, and I want to be inspired even by my fans, people who admire me. , I admire them, and it’s a mutual respect that I have because I wouldn’t be here without them. Alyssa bailey

News and Strategy Editor

Alyssa Bailey is the News and Strategy Editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

