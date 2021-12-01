Disguised clothing can have an impact on a child’s behavior





Children are more likely to act within gender stereotypes when wearing the costumes set for that specific gender.

via Unsplash / Jessica Rockowitz

A new study has found that children who wear certain fancy dress clothes are more likely to act in certain ways towards other children. Playing dress up is a normal part of a child’s development, and it is how children interact with a fantasy world. It can help their self-confidence and it is just plain fun for them. They will often gravitate towards certain dress-up clothes, and this is usually tailored to their interests, but it can also be based on gender stereotypes that are held by society. It would be interesting to see how dressy clothes in children can change the way they act and think, and that’s exactly what a study did.

According to PsyPost, a study was conducted which found that preschool boys were more likely to help others and empathize when wearing a “girl” costume compared to a superhero costume more traditional. This study as published in the journal, Sex roles, and it can be read in full here. RELATED: ‘LEGO’ Strives to Remove All Gender Stereotypes From Their Toys These results showed researchers that children are more likely to act according to gender stereotypes when wearing the costumes defined for that specific gender. This means that when a boy was dressed as a superhero, he was more likely to play with male toys and be more “aggressive”. However, when these boys wore costumes assigned to girls, such as a unicorn, they were more likely to choose more feminine toys and were more likely to show empathy and caring when interacting with other students. Sarah M. Coyne was the principal investigator and she said this study shows that wearing costumes can play a bigger role in a child’s development than we thought. Their theory is that when kids wear costumes, they become more gender aware and what they feel inside, which causes them to act differently depending on the type of costume they wear.

To complete the experiment, the research team consisted of 223 preschool students aged 3 to 5. The costumes were either gendered, non-gendered or counter-stereotypical. To give an example of one of the experiments, children were given a selection of toys and as expected, the girls turned to female toys and the boys turned to male toys. However, that changed when a boy donned a “girl” costume, and they were then more likely to opt for a female toy. Sources: PsyPost, Springer Link

Jamie Dornan isn’t afraid to dress up to make his daughters laugh Jamie Dornan posted on Instagram a photo of himself wearing a super tight red dress, gold heels and a blue wig. Read more

About the Author Ashley Wehrli

(2772 articles published)

More from Ashley Wehrli

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.moms.com/dress-up-clothes-can-impact-a-childs-behavior/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos