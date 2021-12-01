Christine Lampard’s Deep V Dress Is The Most Beautiful Thing You’ll See



















December 01, 2021 – 14:15 GMT



Megan Taurus

Christine Lampard returned to the Loose Women panel on Wednesday and her navy star-print dress by Rixo had enticed fans to buy her look. Get it for 295!

What we would give to the raid that of Christine Lampine wardrobe! The TV star brought glitz and glamor to the Christmas party on Wednesday. Cowardly Women panel as she stepped out into a lavish crepe de chine dress with golden sparkling stars. READ: Frank and Christine Lampard exude glamor on star-studded date night Impressing viewers in her heavenly style, Christine accessorized Rixo’s navy number with her favorite gold coin necklace and heels. Christine looked so glamorous on Wednesday’s episode of Cowardly Women Styling her brunette tresses into shimmering curls, the presenter made a bold statement rocking a smoky brunette ombre with black lashes. Contouring with a soft pink blush, Christine polished the look with a rich crimson lip – divine! In love with her look? So do we and you can buy it for £ 295 on Net-a-Porter. Back in time for the holiday season, Rixo’s Zadie dress features an elegant V-neckline and dramatic puff sleeves. Turning heads with its intricate glitter print, we recommend teaming it with gold metallic heels and a matching clutch. READ: Christine Lampard reveals baby Freddie is taking after her in rare new photo MORE: 10 Rare Photos Of Christine Lampard’s Children, Patricia And Freddie Rixo Star midi dress, £ 295, Net to wear BUY NOW Since its appearance on Cowardly WomenChristine has become something of a style icon, and she recently wowed fans in another stunning outfit as she walked to Langan Brewery in London with her husband, Frank Lampard. Loading the player … VIDEO: Christine Lampard’s 5 style lessons Christine, 42, was photographed in an all black ensemble Consisting of wide pants, a chic asymmetrical top, a matching blazer and heels. Meanwhile, Frank put on a stylish tailored black coat, matching pants, and a gray polo shirt. He completed the look with brown suede shoes. The pair were dressed new for the CBE party of their good friend and interior designer Kelly Hoppen. Kelly, 62, has been appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for service to the government’s grand campaign, helping to promote British creativity, business and commerce to the world. Also present: Alan Carr, Ronan Keating, Philippe schofield and Amanda Holden were spotted at the event. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

