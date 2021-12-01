This genre has so much to explore, but no one wants to do it because everyone is too scared of not being cool for 10 minutes Kerrang!





The world of Static Dress is a dark, mysterious place, somewhere that isn’t quite fictional, but not quite real. Rather, it falls between the two of both and neither of one. Everything inside is interconnected, carefully constructed down to the smallest detail. Nothing is there by chance. You can skip this if you want and just focus on the songs. They swing between ’90s weathered rock, visceral post-hardcore, and offbeat electronics, and they perform amazingly well on their own terms. Most fans, however, have started removing layers from the surface to uncover or attempt to uncover what lies below. This could be recurring images of a red dial phone or QR codes, which were inserted into the Locking Bands livestream and linked to proprietary material. It could be the hidden messages and codes from the Prologue comic, or the aforementioned second side of the Prologue tape. It could also be something that, at the moment, only Olli knows. To some extent, he feels like a benevolent puzzle, plotting underhanded ways to give back as much as he can to those who have fallen in love with his music. At the same time, he’s not afraid of losing occasional fans, which he actually anticipates with the release of Prologue Technically, there are nine tracks on the EP, but there are only four real songs, five if you count the corrosive explosion of 67 seconds. foreplay (not my forte). The other four songs are punctuated by and atmospheric soundscapes. Opener a_distraction is the sound of a car crash punctuated by a calm and peaceful night, while the 62 seconds of EP closer to the hotel begins with the sound of a lit match, before though the last panels of comics are something to go through a Molotov cocktail is thrown and a car starts. It ends with a demonic voice repeating, Don’t scream. The overall effect is less like an EP than listening to a movie. I can’t wait to piss off so many people, laughs Olli. Honestly, I can’t wait for so many people to be like, Oh, this is shit, and throw it aside, and then I sit there saying, Look beyond what you get. The very last thing I wanted to do with it was go, here’s the music you want. What you give is a prologue to what you want. Look deeper, invest more, and you can get it a lot sooner than you think. There is some cryptic stuff hidden in there that if you have the time or the effort to put in you can be six months ahead of what everyone else is going to be. This is the kind of reward I can give. And I know it sounds weird to say, you’re rewarded for it, because I feel like I should be grateful, but at the same time, I’m doing everything I can to make you try and enjoy something.

