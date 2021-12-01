Fashion
The Verdusa Fit & Flare Dress is Perfect for the Holidays
Still looking for your outfit for a holiday get-together this year? Or maybe you have multiple gatherings to attend and need multiple new outfits. There is at least one family reunion, one reunion with old friends, one work party, one white elephant party, your schedule might be full. So we wanted help you!
If you have an event coming up very soon, don’t worry. You don’t have to rush to the mall and pick something you don’t really want or that’s out of your budget. Amazon actually has some amazing options, and if you’re a Prime member it’ll be fast and free shipping on this beautiful dress!
Get the Verdusa elegant ribbed fit and flare midi dress from only $ 41 at Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.
This dress is one of the fan favorites and it’s extremely easy to see why. This is the kind of dress we can’t believe available on Amazon, and for under $ 50. This is major, and we don’t want to miss the opportunity to grab one, especially at this time of year. Wear this dress all year round, but it will be a complete hit this holiday season!
This ribbed and stretchy dress has a fit and flare silhouette with a defined, flattering waist and a flowing, flare hem that reaches midi length. It has a mock neckline for added sophistication and style, as well as elbow-length sleeves that fly off to form ruffled cuffs that we absolutely adore, positively. Incredibly cute and beautiful!
Yet another victory is that this dress is currently available in 14 colors, so you are spoiled for choice. All of the red, green, and blue versions are obviously our top picks for the holidays, but you can also go for a neutral shade for even more versatility, or an unexpected touch like purple. Pink has graceful ballerina vibes!
If you’re going somewhere with a more chic dress code, wear this dress with closed pumps or metallic strappy heels, adding trendy earrings and / or bracelets. For something a little more understated, grab a knotted headband and stylish flats. You can even dress her up more with low top sneakers and a jacket when the occasion calls for it. Holiday season or not, this dress will be a staple in your wardrobe!
Not your style? Buy more Verdusa here and check out more dresses from Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore everything Amazon Daily Deals for more great finds!
