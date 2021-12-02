Virgil Abloh and Chadwick Bozeman’s legacies include black men’s health

Black men have the lowest life expectancy of any other racial and ethnic group in the United States.

Revolutionary designer Virgil AblohHer legacy extends far beyond the fashion world, as her recent death inspires much needed conversations about black men’s health.

Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear and founder of luxury streetwear fashion label Off-White, died of a rare and aggressive cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma on Sunday, according to a statement. declaration posted on his Instagram.

“He has chosen to wage his battle in private since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing many difficult treatments, while leading several important institutions that span fashion, art and culture,” the statement said.

Cancer, which can block blood flow outside the heart, has a low survival rate.

“Once a cardiac sarcoma has progressed to the point that symptoms start to appear, it has often metastasized (spread) to other parts of the body, making treatment difficult,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Abloh has shed light on cardiac angiosarcoma, as Google’s searches for the disease have increased tenfold since news of his death.

Derek Griffith, professor of oncology at Georgetown University, said that, from a practical standpoint, Abloh’s death could make more people take any changes in health seriously, as many people l ‘admired and admired the work of breaking through barriers he was doing.

“It’s hard to hope that this incident will wake people up, but I hope for some it will cause them to stop and take a closer look at some of these issues,” Georgetown Racial Justice founding director said. Institute.

Black men have the lowest life expectancy of any other racial and ethnic group in the United States, According to the CDC. Experts attribute this gap to several causes, including racial discrimination, high rates of incarceration, and unaffordable and insufficient health care resources for this group.

Aaron Perry, the founder of the Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association, a health center in Madison that supports the health of black boys and men, said he has personally observed more patients who wish to put their health first after the high-profile deaths of black men.

“After John Singleton died, people started coming in to check their blood pressure,” Perry told Insider. “The same thing happened after the death of Chadwick Boseman, where people started asking questions about cancer screenings.”

People of Color Often Sacrifice Their Personal Health for Their Work

As many have taken to social media to share tributes to Abloh, the fashion icon’s unexpected death has also sparked criticism that society places more importance on the heritage and work of people of color than on their health.

Some online commentators have taken issue with the formulation of Abloh’s battle with cancer as a silent struggle, assert that the public has no right to information about his diagnosis and speculating that he may have decided to keep his illness a secret so as not to be penalized by the fashion industry.

Although discrimination in the workplace on the basis of illness or discrimination is illegal, such discrimination may appear more insidiously as people with chronic illnesses or disabilities face workplaces that are not designed for them.

“A lot of people hide illnesses because of ableism in the corporate world,” wrote a music artist named Jordan Occasionally in a tweet that received over 29,000 likes on Tuesday afternoon.

“We cannot be shocked when we discover ‘hidden illnesses’ when industries like Virgil and Chadwick fail to celebrate people with disabilities.”

The death of the main designer has been compared to that of famous actor Chadwick Boseman. Boseman, who is best known for having starred in Black Panther and a multitude of bipics representing prominent black personalities, who died of colon cancer in 2020.

Like Abloh, Boseman had struggled with health issues for years, unbeknownst to most of his fans.

The public is not aware of the details of Abloh’s medical history, the thought processes behind her decision to shield her diagnosis from the public, or whether the retirement from her career would have boosted her health.

Still, experts say that the fact that he was an incredibly accomplished individual invites a dialogue about how successful people of color are sometimes forced to choose between their health and their heritage.

Men in particular are prone to solving health problems, according to Griffith. He cited the idea of John Henryism. Invented by epidemiologist Sherman James, John Henryism describes the phenomenon whereby people who struggle more to cope with chronic stresses like racial discrimination experience increased health problems.

Blacks have considerably higher rates of



hypertension



obesity



Diabetes



and strokes that white people don’t have conditions that some medical experts link in the face of structural racism.

“Working until the end of an illness isn’t necessarily unique, but it’s really the context in which black men make these choices that we’re starting to see more of the conversation around,” Griffith said.

“If he had stopped working a few years ago, there were things he would not have accomplished,” he added.

Griffith noted that “as much as we criticize people for making choices like this where they prioritize their work over their health,” the company “most often celebrates[s] people to make choices like this. “

“We don’t want to pass judgment on the choice he made [to continue working], he said. “But these illnesses, especially at 41, this stuff that goes on in the media tends to make people stop and be like, ‘Hey, I’m 41, is that something who could happen to me? ‘”

Perry added that while the details surrounding Abloh’s decision not to release his diagnosis before his death are unknown, there is a need to end the stigma of health talk among black men.

“We need to sound the alarm bell that black men are going through a health crisis,” Perry said. “We need to remove the stigma of being sick in our communities.”

He added that “it breaks my heart that I couldn’t have been there” that his own close friend was completely ill before he died.

“There’s that feeling that if you’re a black man and you get sick, you’re kind of a failure,” he said. “So we need to do a better job of reaching out and encouraging conversations and saying to people, ‘I love you too much not to care about your health. “”