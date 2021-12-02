India beat Belgium 1-0 to reach semi-finals, on course to defend title-Sports News, Firstpost





Shardananad Tiwari’s conversion to a corner kick in the 21st minute was enough for India to seal their place in the last four.

The game was a classic example of a defensive class on both sides, but the Indians did just enough to pass their opponents. Twitter @ FIH_Hockey

Bhubaneswar: Defending champions India beat European giants Belgium by a lone goal to advance to the semi-finals and keep their title hopes alive in the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar Wednesday. India, who beat Belgium 2-1 in the final en route to their title last time in Lucknow in 2016, continued their dominance over the European team in junior hockey. Shardananad Tiwari’s conversion to a corner kick in the 21st minute was enough for India to seal their place in the last four. The game was a classic example of a defensive class on both sides, but the Indians did just enough to pass their opponents. India will face Germany, bronze medalist of the last edition, in the semi-final on Friday. Six-time champions Germany beat Spain 3-1 in penalties after both sides were stuck 2-2 in regular time. The Belgians started off aggressively and put pressure on the Indian defense in the opening minutes. But the Indian backline produced a good man-to-man score and remained calm under pressure to deny Belgium. In the 13th minute, Belgium had the first timid on goal but Indian goalkeeper Prasanth Chauhan was up to the task to prevent Thibeau Stockbroekx at close range. India’s first scoring opportunity came seconds into the first quarter thanks to creative Uttam Singh, but his effort was held up by Belgian goalkeeper Boris Feldheim. India continued to gain confidence as the game progressed and six minutes into the second quarter they got their first penalty corner, which was transformed by Tiwari. Tiwari was brilliantly placed by Vice-Captain Sanjay Kumar’s dummy and the dragflicker didn’t go wrong putting the ball in the net. Two minutes later, Manjeet hit the side net with a reverse shot. Belgium got a penalty in the 26th minute but Jeff de Winter’s shot missed as India came in at halftime leading by a slim 1-0 margin. The Belgians came out attacking in the third quarter but failed to break through the resolute and determined Indian defense. There were no clear chances for either team in the third quarter, but the Indians were guilty of hanging on to the ball resulting in fewer open chances. The Belgians did everything they could in the fourth and final quarter and controlled the proceedings but the Indian defense did enough to outsmart their opponents. In the 50th minute, Indian second goalkeeper Pawan made a superb diving save to his right to prevent Roman Duvekot’s attempt to get away from the goal. Trailing from behind, Belgium continued to press hard and got a 52nd-minute penalty corner, which was saved by the Indian defense. With three minutes from the last siren, Belgium pulled out their goalkeeper for an extra player and also got a penalty corner just two minutes from the whistle, but once again Pawan made a nice save to prevent by Winter.

