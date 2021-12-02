4 Hotel Exterior Design Ideas To Boost Your Hotel Business

The first impression does not count as much as in other businesses as in hotels when it comes to businesses. The perfect ambiance and the dazzling appearance that first have in the minds of the guest that visit your hotel plays a significant role when they are deciding whether they should return to your hotel or not.

The hotel looks, especially the exterior part, is the first thing your guests will notice. And if you are offering outdoor sittings, then the exterior design of your hotel is a game-changer. That’s why improving the exterior of your hotel can mean a lot and has a significant impact on your business’s success.

Here are some ideas which tell how you can enhance the design and reputation of your hotel.

Provide Comfortable Outdoor Seating

Is achievable for one hotel might not work for the other hotels. Since not every hotel owner has the same investment to make, the most important thing you should never forget and what guests want in common from every hotel’s experience is comfort.

Adding comfortable outdoor seating for your guests is a great idea. Comfortable and attractive outdoor seating can facilitate your guests with safer open-air meetings. Put comfortable furniture that compliments the surrounding. You can consider different outdoor furniture packages at Luxo Living to give your outdoor’s design a perfect and cozy look.

Add Water Attraction

Water feature always creates a fresh feel for both interior and exterior of your hotel. Since outdoor seating means you, guests, are interacting with nature, such as fresh air, sunny sky, and moonlight evenings, adding natural elements can be the perfect match to enhance your hotel’s exterior look.

You can match the water feature such as a fountain with the hotel’s style to give your first guests a sense of calm and peace.

Add Greenery Touch

Since it is already mentioned that outdoor design means interacting with nature and adding natural elements is a great idea. When it comes to bringing nature to the outdoor structure, how can you forget the greenery feature?