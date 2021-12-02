Virgil Abloh honored at last Miami fashion show





Nov. 30 (Reuters) – Louis Vuitton paid tribute to Virgil Abloh at his last Miami fashion show on Tuesday, just days after his sudden death sparked a wave of tributes to the world’s most prominent black designer industry. Drones formed Abloh’s initials and spelled out the words “Virgil was here” in the sky outside the Miami Marine Stadium where the memorial event took place. There was also a giant statue of Abloh. Chicago-based rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi paraded before a live audience including streetwear designer Don Crawley, known as Don C, Kim Kardashian and rapper ASAP Ferg, according to Instagram posts. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register At the start of the show, approximately 16,000 viewers logged on to watch on youtube. The models were dressed in Vuitton swimsuits, while others wore black top hats, bright red jumpsuits and blue suits. Female models wore blue and pink handbags, while men wore gray duffel bags. Abloh, the son of Ghanaian immigrants born in the United States, died on Sunday at the age of 41 following a private battle with cancer. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH.PA) decided to go ahead with a show that was in the works, turning it into a tribute to Abloh. Kendall Reynolds, managing director of Kendall Miles Designs, said in an interview before the show that Abloh inspired her to launch the luxury Italian artisan brand. “Her indelible mark on disrupting traditional European fashion houses will be a legacy that all young designers like me can learn from,” she said. The show’s 45-minute livestream ended with an eruption of fireworks and a recording of Abloh’s voice. “There is no limit,” Abloh said in the recording. “Life is so short that you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do instead of what you can do.” Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Arriana McLymore and Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Leslie Adler and Karishma Singh Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

