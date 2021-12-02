More than a dress – The Lancer Feed

Statistics of [human trafficking] are so real. I never realized how big a problem this was in the Saint-Louis area. As you learn more about it, you realize that it’s all around you and not just in remote places as you often think. There is more than just sex trafficking, said junior Riya Parikh.

Parikh is the advocacy chair for STL Spark, an organization created to raise funds and raise awareness about human trafficking. Since her first year, she has admired the group and participated in Fancy Fridays, where members of the organization and anyone else are encouraged to wear dresses or ties to raise awareness.

My older sister was great friends with the people who started it, so when I was in the first grade I was like it was really interesting, ”Parikh said. I wore a dress on Holiday Fridays, pretty much every Friday. Last year I also bought some stuff from the STL Spark thrift store, and I supported him as a [much as I could].

The group was founded by Chloe Baker, 2020 Lafayette graduates, Grace Kirtley and Shannon Worley, and 2021 graduates Sophie Arceneaux and Lily Gregory. For Baker, she believes Lafayette has been a great starting point for the organization as it has sparked conversations within the community.

Lafayette was just a great starting point for people who noticed that you wear a dress every day because it’s small enough that you see people every day, Baker said. It was just a perfect little bridge to ask questions and be able to talk about human trafficking and the problem it presents in the United States. It has opened so many doors in the community and our ability to share has become greater and greater.

Dressember is a global organization that focuses on ending human trafficking with a focus on the December and January program. STL Spark gets some of their ideas for advocacy, like dressing up, to raise awareness.

Last year, the founders of STL Spark handed over the reins to a new board of directors and, right after, announced that during the 2020-2021 effort, the organization had raised 8,044, $ 10. This was more than the goal of $ 6,500 required to fund a mission to rescue a victim of human trafficking.

Although she has left the group under a new owner, Worley is excited to see what the new team has to offer and looks forward to being part of her own way in raising awareness at her college, the University of Missouri, Colombia.

Last year since being sent home we have been able to continue with STL Spark quite easily. We realized it was going to be different because we are all going to be in college. It would be more difficult to lead the team, Worley said. We have communicated our positions, which is really exciting. I’m excited to see, with our new deployed team, how this will raise awareness and spread for this year. I always plan to do Festive Fridays. I’m also part of the International Justice Admission Club here, which is one of the organizations Dressember fundraises for.

For the new team, their ultimate goal for this year is $ 5,000. However, Parikh hopes to achieve the goals set in the past years and earn enough to fund a rescue mission. They are planning more fundraisers, like Change for Change in January, where they collect change in neighborhoods, and they are looking to partner with more local businesses as in the past.

However, monetary donations are not the only way STL Spark hopes to support the cause. Parikh and his team are determined to educate members of the Lafayette community on the issue of human trafficking.

I have a feeling that this issue is not being raised as much as it should be. I think through STL Spark we can raise awareness in our school and more in the West County area, Parikh said. You just need to support the cause enough to raise awareness. Ask questions, educate others about human trafficking, things like that.

For Grace Raymond, senior, Festive Fridays introduced her to STL Spark and allowed her to learn about the issue of human trafficking. This year, as president of communication of the board of directors, she intends to continue the tradition of festive Fridays.

“I participated in Dressember and it was really fun because I love the style. Now I’m helping run STL Spark so it’s pretty awesome. I love this aspect of Dressember because it’s like our slogan, more than a dress. One of my favorite things is when fashion brings people together, said Raymond.

Parikh and Raymond encourage those who wish to join STL Spark to follow GroupMe organizations or their Instagram, @STLSpark. Parikh also encourages everyone to be aware of the problem not only to educate others, but also to make safe decisions for themselves, even after the fundraising period is over.

With Dressember, we kind of continue all of January with the fundraisers. Even after that, I think it’s important to stay informed on the topic and educate others, Parikh said. Look around the area and be aware of the signs of human trafficking, I think that’s a big part of Dressember, getting to find it near you. It is important to keep an eye out because you never know what may be happening near you.

To join or learn more about STL Spark, follow the teams Instagram page, @STLSpark.