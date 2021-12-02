COLUMN: Androgynous clothing is on the rise in the fashion industry





Clothing is our chosen skin. It communicates the most basic aspects of who we are as individuals. Yet fashion is one of the biggest sources of gender attribution. The reality is that the most popular brands still categorize their products into two heteronormative categories: menswear and womenswear. For those who do not identify with what society traditionally sees as masculine or feminine, the possibilities for full expression through clothing are limited. This forces non-binary individuals and those who choose not to conform to these societal norms to choose between two sections or be creative when shopping. OPINION: Not including plus sizes in stores is just another form of fatphobia Bo Choi is a visiting faculty member of the Fashion Design Program at the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Designs. Asked about the future of fashion in terms of gender-neutral clothing, Choi replied that these are the expectations of society. Strayed from traditional ideas about society’s fashion expectations, Choi said. When we think about why we have separate garments for men and women, it’s all about perception, not practicality and functionality. Now were in a period when the aesthetics of our own identity became more and more important. Thomas Emoff, senior at IU and major of fashion design, said the restrictive nature that clothing promotes is an important aspect to note in the discussion surrounding androgynous fashion. As a gay person, the way gender is intrinsically linked to fashion can be very stressful at times, Emoff said. Many brands are rebuilding consumers’ overall view of clothing through inclusion. Suddenly opening the accessibility valves in clothing makes everyone feel comfortable in the clothes they are wearing. ICYMI: Sustainable alternatives to fall fashion trends Fashion without gender has been around for a very long time. While there were pioneers in the queer community who fought for gender expression outside of binary at a time when it was so applied, Emoff said specific brands are starting to realize just how much it is. he inclusiveness of fashion is important. Once we start to broaden our designs, that’s when the gender binary in clothing really disappears, Emoff said. It’s a bright future as long as we continue to listen to the pioneers of genderless fashion. Some brands to consider when looking for genderless clothing options include Re-Inc, Parade, Connivance, DNA and Human nation.

