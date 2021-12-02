Elizabeth Hurley, 56, slips into another racy Versace dress for a scorching shoot

She made international headlines in 1994 after modeling a racy safety pin dress from Versace.

And Elizabeth Hurley slipped into another striking look from the Italian designer as she posed for a stunning photoshoot on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the 56-year-old model delighted her followers with a video working her angles while wearing a plunging black dress.

Wow: Elizabeth Hurley slipped into another striking Versace look as she posed for a stunning photoshoot on Tuesday

Elizabeth showed off her sensational figure in the fitted garment that featured a plunging neckline to showcase her many assets.

Kneeling on a lounge chair in front of a cityscape, the mother-of-one raised her arms in the air and jumped at her hip as she posed for photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

The video was all the rage with designer Donatella Versace, who commented: “Yesssss !!!! FABULOUS !!! ‘

Gorgeous: She made headlines in 1994 after modeling a racy safety pin dress by Versace (right) and Liz looked just as amazing in another designer issue

Elizabeth’s stunning presentation in the Versace dress comes nearly 30 years after seducing another racy number from the designer – the infamous safety pin dress.

The beauty slipped into the iconic gown when she accompanied then-boyfriend Hugh Grant to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994.

Hugh later said in a BBC documentary that she only wore this dress because other fashion houses refused to dress her at night because she was not well known at the time. -the.

It works ! On Instagram, the 56-year-old model delighted followers with a video that works out her angles as she wears a plunging black dress

Seal of Approval: The video was all the rage with designer Donatella Versace commenting, “Yesssss !!!! FABULOUS!!!’

He said: “Poor Elizabeth called some of the top designers and they all said, ‘No who are you? or “No, we don’t lend you anything”.

“Then Versace said, ‘Yeah, we’re going to lend you a dress,’ and they just sent a round which is the one with the safety pins.

“So she pushed it and I raised my eyebrows a bit and we left.”