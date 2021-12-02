Louis Vuitton unveils Virgil Abloh’s latest collection and celebrates his life in Miami





Photo: Isidore Montag / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton On Tuesday evening, guests gathered on a barge in front of Miami’s Marine Stadium for the latest edition of Louis Vuitton spin-off show, a kind of revision of a collection already unveiled – in this case, menswear spring 2022 – in a new city with new looks (more, more private clients in the public). However, this one was tragically different from those the brand has hosted: it was Virgil Abloh’s last show. The creator died a few days before the event, following a private battle with cancer. But at his request and that of his family, the show went as planned, only with an increased focus on celebrating the Creative Director’s legacy. The event, titled “Virgil Was There,” drew many of Abloh’s friends, collaborators, colleagues and muses, including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West (with their elder, North), Pharrell Williams, A $ AP Rocky, Jerry Lorenzo, Michèle Lamy, 21 Savage and Edward Enninful, among others; Kid Cudi, who took part in the designer’s first Louis Vuitton menswear show, also appeared on his last runway. At the stadium, guests were greeted by a three-story statue of the late designer. Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton “While there were moments of dark emotion among the guests,” Chantal Fernandez wrote in Fashion business, “The mood was far from gloomy. There were laughs. There were long hugs. And there was no shortage of daring looks, with many in attendance paying homage to their best pieces designed by Abloh.” Before the models took to the runway, Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke spoke to the audience about Abloh and their long-standing relationship, by Vogue: “He used the platform he had to break down boundaries, open doors, shine a light on his creative passions – art, design, music and of course fashion – so that everyone could see inside, “he said,” not only to dream of being a part of this world, but also to find ways to make that dream come true. “ Then, the Spring 2022 show officially began, with an audio message from the designer himself evoking the creative process and the idea of ​​returning to this place of childish wonder and curiosity that he had explored through his work. The models took to the tree-lined runway, showcasing 10 all-new looks that expand on the ideas first introduced by Abloh back in june. The Louis Vuitton designer team stepped out for the final curtsy, before a red hot air balloon emblazoned with the iconic monogram floated above the audience, followed by fireworks and drones willing to read: “Virgil was there” . You can watch the full track – and listen to Abloh’s recording – in the video below. In one of his last interviews, Abloh said WWD from the Miami event: “More than a spin-off, this show is part of the collectible arc that continues to shape and evolve the Louis Vuitton men’s realm. The pandemic has prompted us to adapt our storytelling to new formats, from movies to destination shows.This collection is an ongoing story originally told through film, which we are now developing on a track. one three years ago. “ Louis Vuitton’s spring 2022 men’s clothing line, he continued to WWD, “Is based on the desire to erase the unconscious prejudices associated with certain dress codes based on the way in which society programs us to think while growing up. We frame this premise in the native symbolism of the idea of ​​childhood, an ideology that continues to be part of Louis Vuitton’s male practice. ”Abloh pointed to the all-reappearing patterns of paper planes and hot air balloons. throughout the collection as a way of manifesting in clothing: “It’s a metaphor for possibility and openness, and our need to reconnect with those instincts on a grand scale.” See the full Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 collection – Abloh’s latest – in the gallery below. Stay on top of the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

