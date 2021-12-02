Fashion
21 budget fashion gifts that suit any style
Giving gifts is a skill. (Ask anyone who’s ever given socks as a gift; they’ll probably agree with you.) It takes foresight and patience to pick out the perfect gift for a loved one, but when your budget limits you, it can seem almost impossible to choose the right one. thing. Still, there are tons of affordable products out there. fashion gifts that feel as personal as something with a hefty price tag.
Do you have a friend who always asks you to take a picture of her outfit? Give him a disposable camera, then offer to have the film developed. Shopping for a family member who always loses her AirPods? Give her a chic case that will be hard to lose sight of. Can’t think of anything for the friend who just moved upstate? A chunky woolen scarf should help.
Forward, 21 smart, economical fashion gifts for everyone on your list.
Less than $ 30
Rectangular sunglasses, $ 20
We thought the rectangular shape was just a unique sunglasses trend, but five years later, the silhouette is still going strong.
Everlane Organic Cotton Ribbed Crewneck Socks 3-Pack, $ 28
You’re right that no one likes to receive socks as a gift, but these aren’t the multipacks of yesteryear. Your most stylish friend will thank you for giving her the shade she couldn’t find anywhere else.
Nike hydration belt, $ 25
Shopping for your workout buddy? This hydration belt can hold their water, ID card and keys when they go for a run.
Fujifilm Fujicolor QuickSnap Flash 400 35mm Disposable Camera, $ 18
A disposable camera doesn’t look like a fashion gift until you offer to take pictures of her outfit on it.
Mango Printed Check Scarf, $ 19.99
A silky plaid scarf is the perfect accessory for your most fashionable friend.
Less than $ 50
Cuyana AirPod Case, $ 50
This adorable AirPod case comes in seven chic colors and can be monogrammed.
Oma the label Dey Hoops, $ 45
A pair of lightweight hoops is usually crowd pleaser.
Gift Shop Areaware Assembly Office Ship, $ 40
This vase is perfect for the fashion friend who is obsessed with home decor, too much.
Lacausa Smith T-shirt, $ 44
Got a friend who’s * very * into the ’90s revival? This baby the t-shirt is perfect.
Zara Soft Check Scarf, $ 39.90
A chunky checkered scarf is perfect for the friend who has just moved upstate.
Less than $ 150
& Other Stories Relaxed Drawstring Joggers, $ 59
Everyone * wants * good sweatpants, but no one wants to buy them for themselves. Do her a favor and give her the gift of comfort.
COS turtleneck wool sweater, $ 115
Your chicest friend will appreciate the power of a good black sweater.
Prada water bottle, $ 91
A Prada water bottle is impressive in itself.
Rope Ting Venus Pearl Trap Phone Strap Wrist, $ 75.65
This adorable wrist chain is perfect for the friend who always loses it telephone.
Stand Studio leather cap, $ 85
Imagine how obsessed your athleisure is mother– would the in-laws love this leather cap?
Anine Bing Ida Tee Ab X to Kate Moss, $ 69.30
Who wouldn’t want to wear Kate Moss?
Less than $ 250
Suitcase outside, $ 225-245
Do you have a friend or family member who is still traveling? This limited edition color from Away will be the perfect companion. If you are giving a gift with a few friends, add some adventure specific accessories inside the suitcase.
Totme Finished Edge Scarf, $ 230
Any fashion girl worthy of the name knows that a Toteme scarf is one of the best accessories on the market.
LNA Ami ribbed dress, $ 170
A ribbed dress is a great idea for the friend who likes to go out at night.
Two-tone Donni button-down shirt, $ 237
Two-tone buttoning can be a risk, but if she’s interested, it will definitely pay off.
Little Liffner Pebble Shoulder Bag, $ 195
This made in Italy bag from emerging brand Little Liffner is the ultimate group gift.
If you enjoyed this gift guide, check out 21 economical beauty gifts that adapt to all styles!
The post office 21 budget fashion gifts that suit any style appeared first on Aware.
