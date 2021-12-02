UMD Men’s Hockey: Bulldogs’ Patt Ready For First College Debut As Teammates Work Under COVID-19 Protocols

The face-off is scheduled for 5:37 p.m. CT on Friday and Saturday at the Berry Events Center in Marquette.

I feel great I’m excited I’m ready to fight for these guys like I know they will fight for me this weekend, Patt said. I hope to go there and get two wins.

The first debut of Patt University is not in fashion. UMD starting junior goaltender Ryan Fanti was ruled out this week due to COVID-19 protocols, as was second defenseman Wyatt Kaiser. The program is 100 percent vaccinated.

The UMD is also deprived of second year goalkeeper Zach Stejskal, which fights against testicular cancer. Senior goaltender Brady Anderson, who was added to the team last month from the UMD club’s hockey program following Stejskal’s diagnosis, will serve as the Bulldogs’ replacement at the NMU.

Not like you want (the first start) to be, but talking to Ryan, we deal with the punches and we deal with the situations, Patt said.

5-foot-11 Patt joined the Bulldogs as a freshman in 2017-18, the season UMD won the first straight national championship after playing for the Notre Dame Hounds of the Junior Hockey League. Saskatchewan in 2016-17. He missed the first half of his final junior season with shoulder surgery, but still earned the Hounds MVP honor after posting a .925 save percentage and an average of 2.39 goals against in 18 starts.

The Brampton, Ont. Native also made nine playoff starts that year, finishing with a .920 save percentage and a 2.69 GPA. He made 39 saves on 41 shots in his last official start before joining the Bulldogs a 2-1 loss to the Flin Flon Bombers in Game 5 of a 2017 SJHL second-round playoff series.

Minnesota goalie Duluth Ben Patt (36) makes a save against Wisconsin on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena in Chippewa Falls. Clint Austin / Dossier / Duluth News Tribune

As a guest this week on the News Tribunes Bulldog Insider Podcast, Patt said it crossed his mind that he might never have that first regular season debut or appear in a game, however, there is more. college hockey than playing college hockey.

It’s one thing I learned from my time here that wearing this Bulldog and being a part of this program changes you, said Patt. It can drastically change you as a person and who you are in the community and in a lot of other things away from hockey. There is life after hockey and the guys are starting to understand that while they are here and build themselves as a person as well.

Actually, I wouldn’t have been too upset (not to play). There is a part of me that loves the game and I would love to play. It wouldn’t have been too heartbreaking for me, but it’s certainly an understatement to say I’m much happier now to say I’ve had a few in there.

Patts only played five seasons as the Channel 3 UMD goaltender featured in unique periods of exhibition games. He allowed three goals on 12 shots as a third-period rookie against Alberta in 2017-18. He did not participate in the exhibition against the United States National Hockey Team Development Program as a red-shirt rookie in 2018-19 due to a shoulder injury ending in the season. He allowed three goals on eight shots in the second period against Alberta in their second year in the red jersey in 2019-20, then did not play a year ago in a season delayed by the coronavirus.

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Ben Patt makes a save against Alberta in a 2019-2020 exhibition game at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / Dossier / Duluth News Tribune

Last year, before starting the year, he had a very good two months and probably deserved an opportunity in the (NCHC Pod in Omaha), quite frankly, UMD coach Scott Sandelin said. But we started Ryan and Ryan got hot.

Patt got the start in the first half this year’s show against Wisconsin in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin , making several big saves as he backed the Bulldogs in a scoreless first period. No official shooting or statistics were kept in the match.

Sandelin said Patt played really well against the Badgers this Sunday afternoon in Chippewa Falls, and he expects Patt to do the same this weekend against northern Michigan.

He has a great work ethic, Sandelin said of Patt. He’s been under Brants (Nicklin) for a long time. He watched great goalies, he learned from these guys. Hes has his own competitiveness to him which I think you will see.

He’s a fiery little guy. I am delighted to see him play and I am delighted with the opportunity he has.

Defending NCHC Goalkeeper of the Week and of the Month Fanti has started 12 of 14 games so far for UMD while Stejskal has started the other two. Fantis .946 save percentage and 1.25 GAA ranks third in the nation among goaltenders who have played nine or more games this season.

Sandelin said on Wednesday that Fanti and Kaiser will be available next weekend when the Bulldogs return to play at NCHC to host Denver at Amsoil Arena.

Fifth-year senior center Casey Gilling, who along with Kaiser missed last weekend’s streak due to illness, is expected to be back for the Bulldogs against the Wildcats, as is freshman center Dominic James after missing Saturday’s game against the Nanooks with what he said on Wednesday, his neck was tight.

Junior winger Luke Loheit remains “from day to day”, according to Sandelin. Loheit left last Friday’s game against Alaska with an apparent upper body injury and missed Saturday’s game.

An unforgettable Movember

Patt’s first departure from college as Bulldogs comes after leading the teams annual Movember campaign that raises funds and raises awareness of men’s health issues, both physical and mental, by growing mustaches.

Receiving a major boost last week when Stejskal released his diagnosis of testicular cancer, one of the diseases Movember raises funds and raises awareness for, along with prostate cancer and suicide the Bulldogs raised $ 11,160 in November .

The Bulldogs had set an initial goal of $ 1,000, before increasing it to $ 5,000, $ 8,000 and finally $ 10,000.

Pretty incredible, said Sandelin. I don’t think that was the intention. They did it every year. Obviously with Zachs’ situation that boosted support. It’s pretty amazing, when you think about it. Great job from these guys.

Patt said he lacked words to describe how proud he was of his teammates for coming together, raising so much money for the Movember Foundation and supporting Stejskals’ fight against cancer.

Patt said the fundraising campaign really brought the team together as they strive to achieve a common goal away from hockey. It was something the team felt really good about, he said.

We have the ability to use our social media, our platform, to do good and try to give back a little bit, Patt said. It was the first great example of the power we have to motivate and move some people, to give back to a charity and a foundation like this.

Wednesday was December 1st, so Patt had already shaved off the handlebar mustache he had grown out in November. Another mustache contest for him is underway, however, as he defends his NCHC Best Movember Mustache 2019 title against seven other NCHC rivals. Online voting takes place until Monday, December 5.

Wildcat Scouting

After losing five straight games between Oct. 16 and Oct. 30, swept away by Bemidji State and Minnesota, the Wildcats posted a 6-1-1 record in November.

Junior forward AJ Vanderbeck (12 goals) and second-year forward Michael Colella (11 goals) lead a powerful offense for the Wildcats who are fourth in the nation in total goals with 61 in 15 games. The NMU power play ranks ninth in the country at 26.6 percent, although only 17 of 61 goals were scored on the power play.

Grant Potulny, a native of Grand Forks, ND, and former Minnesota player and coach is in his fifth season as head coach of the Wildcats, whose ice at the Berry Events Center is the most popular Olympic rink. large.