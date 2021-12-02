Dr. Martens puts offenders to the curb | Quarles & Brady LLP





The United States District Court for the Northern District of California recently determined that the owner of the iconic Dr. Martens branded outfit, a famous design that has been used for more than three decades, was right to a permanent injunction against ITX USA for its use of shoe designs similar to the overall visual impression of the Dr. Martens trade dress. Dr. Martens footwear, frequently referred to as “Docs”, has been manufactured and marketed by AirWair International, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Dr. Martens AirWair Group, since 1960. AirWair holds three federal trademark registrations covering various visual characteristics of Dr. Martens . Combination of Martens shoes, featuring yellow stitching in the welt area, a sole edge with two-tone grooves, longitudinal ribs and a dark-colored stripe on a light-colored stripe, and a tongue located at the top of the rear heel of the shoe. shoe. AirWair has also claimed ownership of unregistered trade dress protecting the overall visual impression of the combination of welt seams, grooved sole edge, slanted heel, platform sole, stud pattern. “Quad” and a heel loop. Dr. Martens’ assertive trade dress is shown below. After a five-day jury trial, the jury returned a decisive verdict in AirWair’s favor, finding that ITX’s footwear infringed the Federal Commercial Clothing Registrations and AirWair’s Unregistered Commercial Clothing mentioned above. ITX’s counterfeit shoes are described below. ITX Counterfeit Shoes AirWair then requested a permanent injunction request that ITX and its subsidiaries be permanently prohibited from using Dr. Martens trade dress or any colorable imitation thereof, including unregistered trade dress. US District Judge Susan Illston allowed AirWair’s motion, finding that: (1) AirWair was entitled to a presumption of irreparable harm, which ITX did not rebut; (2) the pecuniary damages were insufficient because AirWair had suffered a loss of exclusivity of its trade dress; (3) ITX will experience little or no difficulty until ITX violates; and (4) a permanent injunction would not serve the public interest given the jury’s conclusion that there is a likelihood of confusion. The court adapted the scope of the injunction to include AirWair’s trade dress, colorable knockoffs, and products confusing with any of AirWair’s protected designs. The court also found that ITX affiliates and other related entities may be bound by the injunction and that it was appropriate to include the language of the affiliates in the injunction. The jury verdict and the subsequent granting of an injunction is a major victory for AirWair and can be used as a compelling legal authority to combat future counterfeits and assaults on the strength of the Dr. Martens brand and trade dress. As the court injunction shows, even unregistered trade dress can be a powerful right if owners are careful about policing offenders.

