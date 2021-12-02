Virgil Abloh, fashion designer and innovator, 41





Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and male artistic director of Louis Vuitton, died on November 28 at the age of 41 after a private battle with cancer.

On November 28, the fashion world was stunned to learn of the passing of Virgil Abloh, White founder and artistic director and Louis Vuitton male artistic director. A fashion pioneer, Abloh privately battled cardiac angiosarcoma, an aggressive form of cancer, for over two years. We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a brilliant designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH the family joins me in this moment of great sadness, and we all think of their loved ones after the death of their husband, father, brother or friend, said Bernard Arnault, Word Hennessy Louis Vuitton Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Born September 30, 1980, Abloh was originally from Rockford, Ill., And eventually attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he obtained a degree in civil engineering followed by the completion of his master’s studies in architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology. According to a press release shared by LVMH, the master’s degree course that Abloh took was based on a program founded by Mies van der Rohe. In 2012, Abloh founded his brand Off-White c / o Virgil Abloh, creating a collection called Pyrex Vision, and in 2013 he launched seasonal pieces for men and women. Off-White began parading the Parisian catwalks in 2015, the same year Abloh was named a finalist for the LVMH Prize. Abloh was going to win the British Fashion Award Urban Luxe Award and International Designer of the Year at GQ Men of the Year Award. He was appointed artistic director of Louis Vuitton in 2018, the first black man appointed to this role. It is an honor for me to accept the position of male artistic director of Louis Vuitton. I find the heritage and creative integrity of the house to be key inspirations and will seek to benchmark both of them while drawing parallels with modern times, Abloh said upon his appointment. Together with LVMH, in July 2021, Abloh and the luxury conglomerate announced that the company had acquired a majority stake in the owner of the Off-White brand, Off-White LLC. It was an exciting time for Abloh and LVMH as their partnership was seen as a step towards greater innovation through which they would cultivate brands and expand outside of the fashion world. While Abloh’s work was seen as high-end luxury, the designer has remained approachable. His work has been featured in design-focused educational institutions, including the Harvard Graduate School of Design; Columbia Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation; and the Rhode Island School of Design. After Abloh passed away, the show continued in Miami with a Louis Vuitton fashion presentation that unveiled Abloh’s final event for the fashion house. Louis Vuitton shared footage from the Spring / Summer 2022 event on November 30, with Abloh’s voice audibly declaring at the start, I focused on my art and creativity in getting adults to behave like kids again. children so that they return to this feeling of wonder. They have to start to stop using their minds and start using their imaginations. Abloh is survived by his wife, Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Gray Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh and his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh. In a Instagram Posted on the Ablohs account, those close to the creators reminded audiences of a phrase they often repeat: All I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself.

