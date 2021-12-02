Elizabeth Hurley shows off a crazy figure in a daring gown with a plunging neckline



















December 01, 2021 – 20:58 GMT



Matthieu moore

Elizabeth Hurley often ignites social media with crisp bikini photos, but this time it’s a little black dress that got the talk

Elizabeth hurley fans are used to being stunned by the model’s crisp swimsuit photos, but this time she wowed them in a gorgeous black midi dress. READ: Fans are seriously baffled by this detail in Elizabeth Hurley’s new film Santa Claus Returns The star made the most of her modeling experience as she posed in the stunning Versace wool item that featured a plunging neckline that showed her figure to the fullest, as well as a small cut-out midsection. She clearly had a great time modeling the jaw-dropping dress as she posed a storm in the outfit, raising her hands in jubilation for some of the photos. Loading the player … WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley impresses in her plunging gold gown As the photographer gave her instructions and called her poses “beautiful,” Elizabeth captioned her post: “Showing off with @ellenvonunwerth @donatella_versace @versace. “ MORE: Elizabeth Hurley Brings On The Heat As She Basks In A Barely Dressed Swimsuit SEE: Elizabeth Hurley poses for rare pic with brother Michael at Netflix Christmas movie premiere As always, fans were blown away by his superb social media post, as one of them enthused: “Absolutely stunning“, and her close friend Melissa Odabash added:”Hottie, better body and skin, “alongside several flame emojis. Donnatella Versace was equally impressed, as she posted: “Ouisssss !!!! FABULOUS!!!“and another fan commented:”An Amazonian goddess! Beautiful, as always!“ And as always when it comes to one of Elizabeth’s social media posts, the comments section was also awash with heart and flame emojis. Elizabeth modeled the dress perfectly The dress Bedazzled star models is a Versace enchantment with the 100% virgin wool fabric. MORE: Elizabeth Hurley sets social media on fire in cheetah-print bikini SEE: Elizabeth Hurley poses in an amazing chain link bikini in a photo by the beach The gorgeous item costs £ 2,110 and features a graphic neckline as well as a slit at the bottom of the dress. Mid-length wool dress, £ 2,110.00, Versace BUY NOW The stunning model recently caused a stir online as she rocked a stunning Breton striped bikini while enjoying a luxurious trip abroad. The mom-of-one looked fabulous in the photo which saw her wearing retro Fendi sunglasses and swimwear from her own Elizabeth Hurley Beach line; her hair was tied loosely in a ponytail and her makeup remained natural. READ: Elizabeth Hurley Talks About Plastic Surgery SEE: Elizabeth Hurley shows off a toned physique in an eye-catching string bikini “Perfect combo – @elizabethhurleybeach @fendi,” she captioned the post, revealing it was caught in the Caribbean. “Gorgeous!!!” one fan commented as others simply shared heart emojis. Elizabeth’s friend and makeup artist Sandy Linter added, “Oh hello hello.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/20211201127902/elizabeth-hurley-showcases-insane-figure-daring-versace-dress-plunging-neckline/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

