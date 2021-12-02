A closer look at the skeleton dress in fashion history





zendaya and Law Roach never miss an opportunity to create iconic archival references on the red carpet. On Monday, the Euphoria star arrived at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland. While all that is notoriously private Spider Man the couple has everyone in a frenzy, it was Zendaya’s gaze that made people talk. The new CFDA Fashion Icon Award winner wore a custom reissue of the Roberto Cavalli back dress. The original metal back dress was created by Roberto Cavalli for the Fall 2000 collection. Creative director Fausto Puglisi worked alongside stylist Roach to recreate the gold scorpion backless dress. The Cavalli metal spinal dress is not the first to be inspired by human bones. Elsa Schiaparelli collaborated with close friend and surreal artist Salvador Dal to create the iconic skeleton dress in 1938. The duo crafted the dress with exaggerated rib cages, spine and leg bones to highlight the anatomy human. The Schiaparellis dress has been referenced many times including the Daniel Roseberrys Schiaparelli Spring 2020 Haute Couture collection. Alexander McQueens’ Spring 1998 collection featured the Spine Corset made by frequent collaborator and jewelry designer Shaun Leane. Molded from a human skeleton, Leane made each bone by hand. Leane Added Cock After Lee McQueen Watched The omen (1976). The corset refers to the Momento Mori objects and symbols that commemorate the dead that McQueen is most notable for weaving throughout his work.

Courtesy of Schiaparelli For his Haute Couture Spring 2010 collection, Jean Paul Gaultier has created a crisscross weave back evoking the human spine through a lacing similar to that of sneakers. Gaultier then teamed up with La Perla to create a skeleton corset. It was covered with black Swarovski crystals for his Haute Couture Fall 2011 collection. And Iris Van Herpens’ revolutionary use of technology to reflect nature served as the inspiration for her Haute Couture Fall 2011 collection. She collaborated with architect Isae Bloch for her first show to make the dress with the company. Materialize 3D printing. The designer was inspired by algorithmic structure work by Michael Hansmeyer and wanted to create the feeling of the body upside down.

Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2010 Haute Couture (Photo via Getty)

Iris van Herpen Spring 2011 Haute Couture (Photo via Getty)

