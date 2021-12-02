SU sophomore launches clothing business to spread positivity and cultural awareness

Every dollar donated in December will go directly to paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a better future for the Orange Daily.

Growing up, Brianna Gillfillian was surrounded by a business oriented family. Her mother was a designer in Jamaica, making handcrafted clothes and pillows that Gillfillian has always admired. Now Gillfillian has started her own business to share her passion and love for clothing design.

She still remembers the first order she placed for her company BreeDesignz.

It was a Jamaican-inspired zip-up sweatshirt and it was (bought) by a colleague of mine, said Gillfillian. He said coo yah who’s Jamaican to look here and he was decked out in Jamaican colors.

The second year of Syracuse University created the Instagram account for his clothing business in September 2021. By October, his business was up and running and Gillfillian began taking orders. The company, owned and operated by Gillfillian, offers unique custom clothing, including sweatshirts and t-shirts inspired by Jamaican colors and culture to honor its family roots.

In addition to studying computer science at SU and starting his business, Gillfillian also works in a campus dining hall. Starting a new business from scratch is no easy task.

I’m a generally busy person, said Gillfillian. So I want to develop the business to a point where I can afford to have a partner.

As a custom clothing company, Gillfillian gives customers creativity in the process. They can either give Gillfillian ideas for designs they would like or choose from designs that Gillfillian has made in the past. Customers can also choose from a selection of clothing such as hoodies, zip-up sweatshirts, t-shirts or sweaters. Right now, customers are placing orders through BreeDesignz direct messaging on Instagram.

Maghan Hendricks | Photo editor assistant

We don’t have pre-made designs. For now, customers are coming up with the designs, she said. I’m always trying to see what the market looks like, so if I see certain types of orders, I would create more than one.

Gillfillian continues to launch her business and works to build awareness of her brand and mission. Gillfillian’s friend and second-year classmate Kayla Ramos promoted the new company by sharing articles on BreeDesignz on social media and recommending the company through word of mouth.

But, designing and selling clothes is tough when it’s hard to find blank clothes to design on, said Gillfillian. Finding certain products, like zipped sweatshirts for example, is sometimes impossible, she said.

And despite the challenges of raising brand awareness and finding customers, Gillfillian said she enjoys all aspects of her business.

For me, it’s just about putting a passion to work, she said. It was one of the highlights, in fact, seeing something that I thought about and worked hard to come to fruition.

Gillfillians’ goal with their business is for the future of BreeDesignz to launch a new unique clothing line for each season. She also wants to use her designs to spread positivity and cultural awareness among students.

I think a lot of students, especially on campus, brand themselves based on their different cultures, which is always quite interesting to me, said Gillifillian. I want to provide this service in which people can appreciate other cultures as well as promote themselves.

SU sophomore student Aminata Sylla supported BreeDesignz from the start. Gillfillian had mentioned to Sylla, a classmate, her passion and her idea of ​​starting her own business even before BreeDesignz was founded.

She informed me about her plans for her business and her interest in starting one, Sylla said. I also loved the concept and purpose of the company, which is to spread its Jamaican culture through designs, which I have always looked forward to as a student who wants to learn about different cultures on a campus as well. diversified.

Gillfillian’s personality and character make her fit to run a successful business, said Ramos, describing Gillfillian as a goal-oriented and hardworking person who always tries to have a positive outlook on life.

Sylla and Ramos both said a company like BreeDesignz is crucial in fostering an inclusive and welcoming campus community.

From the perspective of SU students, it’s really important for us people of color, especially those who grew up outside of the United States, to bring representation to our culture, said Sylla.

I’m so proud of Brianna for stepping up and deciding to use her business as a way to bring representation to her culture at Syracuse University.

Ramos wants to see BreeDesignz expand onto campus and even make clothing for other League organizations and clubs.

I hope SU students are eagerly awaiting the designs (that) BreeDesignz has in store and (are) inspired by it, Sylla said. (Hope) other people are willing to share their culture because that’s what a lot of students look forward to, especially in a campus full of culture.