Batsheva Hays Rich, Eggy Challah for Hanukkah





Hi, I am Batsheva Hay. I am a fashion designer living in New York. I’m going to make some homemade challah today. Bread is always an intimidating thing, but I’m making it from scratch, and if I can make it you sure can too. [MUSIC PLAYING] You need yeast, sugar, lukewarm water and olive oil, five large eggs, salt, flour, fenugreek leaves and a little cilantro. The first step is the yeast. Throw that out and we put about a cup and 3/4 of lukewarm water, not too hot. And add a little sugar. Whisk it together and give it 15 minutes to start bubbling. And that means he’s doing his job. So, once the yeast concoction is bubbling, you start mixing other wet ingredients. A little oil. I love olive oil, because I love the taste. Then I put the yeast water, salt, a bunch of sugar, four eggs. I can’t do it with one hand, but I’m doing my best. And I will whip them. And then flour. Literally feel it. I start to put and combine them. It’s just the arm workout of the century. Enter it, keep folding. Use your challah covered fingers to open the bag and add a bunch more. Try to wipe off all the fingers that become a very swampy creature. And then go for it. Basically all I do is give it a little fold and then a fold. It is a very enjoyable meditative activity. And then I take a bowl, I grease it with my hands, put the dough inside. Cover it with a little wrap. Place it near a warm place to help it move around. Challah is seated and resting. Took about an hour. I lowered it, then gave it a second lift for another half hour. So what I’m doing is actually a ritual, which separates about an ounce from the challah. It is the symbol of separation and giving. Put it in a small ball of aluminum foil. The idea is that you’re just supposed to not consume it, so I burn it, keep it in the oven for a long time. And then the rest is for your family. Flour my surface. Just take a bunch of it, three balls. Lie down one, two, three. Do them even. Start braiding. I use all of my grade school skills, braiding my friends’ hair, doing our little braiding circles, and that’s still my strategy for my bread. I like to do some egg wash to make it really shiny. Just brush off the challah, and it just gives it the sparkling shine. And then I play with the toppings I have. For this meal, I use fenugreek. Throw in some fenugreek. A little cilantro. Put a little oil on them and let sit for about an hour, until they are a little softer. And then I put them in the oven for 45 minutes, whatever it is, until they are golden brown. Look how big they are. It’s egg, it’s soft, it’s hot. It’s really good.

