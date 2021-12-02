FH by Hameedia turns heads with sustainable men’s resort wear at CFW Swim Week





FH by Hameedia extended its long-standing affiliation with Colombo Fashion Week (CFW) by showcasing its unique collection of men’s resort wear during CFW Swim Week’s 2-day resort fashion extravaganza that took place. held recently at the Shangri-La Hotel and Port City Marina. This year’s CFW Swim Week focused on luxe luxe apparel with a focus on the December holiday season and destination weddings. Sustainability was a focal point of all designs for the event. This season’s inspiration for the FH by Hameedia resort clothing collection has come from elements of Mother Nature’s bountiful resources. The collection was created with natural fabrics and colors in mind, with an emphasis on sustainability. The designs used tea waste which was converted into natural fabric dyes for the fashion industry, which are known to be a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fabric dyes. These dyes have been infused into natural cotton or linen to create an eco-sustainable product. A variety of dip dyes were used to recycle clothing, where it was combined with various cultural elements in Sri Lanka to give an extraordinary look. With over 30 years of experience, menswear consultant Fouzul Hameed has carved out a niche in the fashion industry by focusing on how men should dress and is widely regarded as the “specialist. men’s fashion ‘in Sri Lanka. Its impeccable collections are tailored to the needs of contemporary and fashion-conscious urban men who seek unparalleled total clothing solutions with attention to detail and an appreciation of the essence of fashion to achieve a dynamic look. During his long journey in the fashion industry, he has consistently emphasized the importance of turning men into real men. With this basic philosophy, he was able to create a number of distinct brands for men such as FH, Envoy London, Le Bond and Signature. Having firmly established his credentials as a leading authority in men’s clothing in Sri Lanka, Hameed has now entered the international fashion arena. Hameedia Managing Director Fouzul Hameed said: I am delighted to be part of Colombo Fashion Week Swim Week again. Given the recent challenges faced due to the pandemic, it is exciting for us to showcase our latest designs and showcase the future of the fashion industry as we all strive to return to our familiar routine into the new normal. today. Founded in 1949, Hameedia has grown to be leaders and trendsetters in the retail fashion industry in Sri Lanka, having always provided expert tailoring services and the very best in menswear. Hameedia is a multi-brand retail store that provides customers with ultimate satisfaction in terms of world-class retail experience and high-quality products merged with global trends. The Hameedias collection of quality menswear brands includes Envoy London, Le Bond, Signature, Van Heusen, Louis Philippe, Park Avenue and Adidas.

