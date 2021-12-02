Fashion
Kim Kardashian West-endorsed designer Luis De Javier talks queer fashion – WWD
“Sex on legs.”
This is how Luis De Javier, the young talent of Spanish origin and based in London, describes his aesthetic, rooted in a sensuality tinged with punk and a lot of impertinence.
His penchant for sexy and daring outfits puts him in the same space as other emerging talents like Ludovic De Saint Sernin and the Area duo, Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk. The group of designers from different backgrounds all share the same need to celebrate the human body, with a very Gen Z attitude, without compromise.
“I’ve always been very drawn to this bold, form-fitting, skin-friendly, very little clothing, with a lot of technical details,” De Javier told WWD on Zoom. “I remember my teacher going through my first sketchbook in fashion school and she said ‘Oh okay I see where you are going’,” he remarked. with a small laugh.
De Javier was born in Sitges, the “gay city” of Spain in the designer’s own words, which has had a huge impact on his designs for the LGBTQ community he represents.
“I design for myself, based on myself and I know I’m not the only person in the world who thinks like me and I want people to feel good about the same things that make me feel good, ”he explained.
De Javier is convinced that his peers want to look and feel as sexy as he does, whether it’s attending a rave or going shopping. Making a statement about sexuality and gender through clothing is like playing the role of a speaker for LGBTQ empowerment, he says.
“It’s just about bringing these issues and statements to life, to really bring to light the issues of a minority. Especially when I saw the type of people that this [brand] would happen, it became very important for me to highlight issues that people don’t really know about unless they’re a part of them. And empower homosexual people and women and all those who want to wear these clothes, ”he suggested.
After graduating from IED Barcelona School of Design, a branch of the University of Westminster, he signed up for an internship with Vivienne Westwood and moved to London, where he also worked at Gareth Pugh .
It’s no coincidence that De Javier’s rebellious style includes references to the punk aesthetic, with leather corsets, barely visible leotards, sheer minidresses and sculptural leather jackets.
He accidentally launched his eponymous brand in September 2019 with a little show that a friend of his was putting on to showcase London’s underground fashion talent. He had prepared six looks from his alumni collection, but was asked to more than double their number.
“When I did that and got to do all the looks on time, after that show I was like ‘Oh my god this can really happen,’” De Javier said.
What followed was a ripple effect full of surprises, he admitted.
In February 2020, he was able to host his first solo exhibition, with little or no budget and an army of friends who came to the rescue just for fashion. That was before the pandemic, however, and the health emergency crippled De Javier as much as anyone. “I was like ‘No way.’ I realized the fashion world can just be wiped out, a virus can kick in and you’re done, ”he said.
When celebrities and fashion icons like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West came knocking on De Javier’s door, he had an epiphany that boosted his spirits.
“After the first collection and COVID-19, I really doubted everything, if it was worth investing more, my time, my health. And when I started getting commissions from people I never thought I’d work with someday, it gave me so much strength and hope that I’m really grateful for and it pushed me up to today, ”explained the designer.
He focused on couture pieces for clients looking for bespoke items, until last September when he paraded a ready-to-wear collection – hopefully opening the marks the next step in greater commercial viability. Supposed to take place in IRL, the parade presentation took place digitally with models of different sizes and attitudes walking inside an empty white box filled with light.
With his next show, which will likely take place in the fall of 2022 next February, he is committed to expanding the reach of the brand, replicating a showroom experience in Paris and establishing links with retailers to develop the potential. commercial brand.
