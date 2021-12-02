Dua Lipa & Madonna Show Toned Legs at IG Fashion Awards

Dua Lipa, 26, and Madonna, 63, have just teamed up to flaunt their ultra-toned legs on Instagram.

Dua looked super strong in a black dress, while Madonna wore a pair of fishnet tights.

Dua and Madonna swear by interval training to help them stay in such great shape.

Dua Lipa and Madonna are pretty huge stars on their own, but put them together and they just might smash the internet. The interpreter of “Don’t Start Now”, 26 years old, and the Madame X artist, 63, just showed off her super sculpted legs on Instagram, and it’s a Major moment.

“Martini is on the pontkkkkk,” captioned Dua the clichés. Naturally, the fans were beside themselves in the comments. “LEGENDS ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” one user wrote, while someone else added, “two pop icons 😻😻😻”.

The couple hung out at the Fashion Awards in London, England together and obviously had time to kill. The result? This iconic photo:

So how do Dua and Madonna stay in such incredible shape? For starters, Dua swears by early morning workouts.

Whether it’s on Zoom, doing a workout with my friend Ella in LA who runs an awesome workout class called Sculpt With Ella, or with my best friend Bunny who comes to workout on days when I’m feeling great. lazy and I need someone to motivate me, getting physical really starts my day off on the right foot, “she shared with Refinery 29.





She tries to do a quick workout whenever she can. “I like to do something really quick and quick, like a 15 minute HIIT session that I can do before I start my day,” Dua explained to Long live back in 2018.

“If I have a call really early, I don’t want to wake up hours before I need to go for a workout. So high intensity workout, shower, breakfast and I’m on. road, “she continued.

Madonna, meanwhile, regularly trains 30 minutes a day, six days a week. “I vary the workouts every day,” said his trainer, Craig Smith. Australia Daily Mail. “She does a combination of circuit training, interval training and resistance training. Dancing is obviously a big part of this.

She is also working to strengthen her hips after injuring herself on a tour in 2019, according to People.

When it comes to diet, Dua focuses on eating healthy meals as often as she can. “I try to stay as healthy as possible whenever I can,” she told Adidas, through Beauty team. “I’m never the type to stop myself from having treats, I love naughty treats. But I try to limit it to the days when I’m not so busy, because if I eat a donut it makes me feel better. usually puts you in a food coma! “

Madonna is currently following a macrobiotic diet, which is primarily vegetarian (and sometimes even vegan). TBH, I just want to know when their joint album will be released!

