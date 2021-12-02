Chloe de Givenchy marries Nate de Bottega Veneta in simple but striking LA wedding





Dina chmut Although they both work for glamorous and shiny haute couture brands, Chloe Chevalier, account manager for Givenchy, andNathaniel Palmer, Executive Assistant to the CEO of Bottega Veneta, have always appreciated simplicity. The couple is not doing well. “Chloe and I are both people who tend to eschew the glitz and glamor of notoriety and excess,” Nate told ESSENCE. “We like to keep things simple and practical, with quality first. From the way they decided to get married to the way they planned their wedding, “simple and practical” is certainly the motto of the newlyweds, and it’s refreshing. But first, how they met. It wasn’t fashion week or some fancy event. They first looked at each other at a church conference in Los Angeles in 2017. Across the room inside the lobby of the Ace Hotel, there was always a sparkle. between the two. While Nate was too shy to go say hello to the model and the black French expat that day, months later he made the bold decision to repost a picture of Chloe on Instagram, captioning it ” My favorite Parisian “. Finally feeling brave, he sent her a DM, and to his surprise, she responded. His bravery would pay a lot. From there, the two started a friendship, living in different parts of the world at once – her in LA then Paris, him in Atlanta, then New York. Things would get romantic, with the couple in a long-distance relationship, traveling to LA every two months to see each other for years. But once COVID struck, cutting off the ability to travel, they were separated. The inability to connect like they always have, by 14 month, got them to look at their relationship in a whole different way. They were convinced that once reunited, they no longer wanted to be one without the other. “Our love and desire to be together has literally stood the test of time,” they tell us. “We’ve agreed, over countless Facetime conversations, that we don’t need the glamor of a proposition. We just wanted to get married. They agreed to get married when they finally got the chance and ended up saying “yes” on August 28 in LA. They got married at Albertsons Chapel in front of just 35 guests to, as mentioned, keep it simple and focus on their love, God and family. The end result was the perfect day. With the theme “The Simplicity of Love”, the couple managed to celebrate in a low-key way, but also in such a unique way that ultimately stands out. Check out the new photoshoot of their special day, learn more about their romance and what the future holds for Chloe and Nate. Sellers Photographer: Dina chmut Premises : Albertson Wedding Chapel 71 above THE West Hollywood EDITION Chloe details Hair: Sarah shears Reconcile: Dion Xu Florist: Bizimova Ekaterina from Kate Flowers LA Dress: Rick owens Shoes: Tom ford Blazer: Alexandre mcqueen Jewelry: Messika Paris Nate Details Formal dress: jacket and shirt by Rick owens; Pants and Shoes by Bottega Veneta Reception dress: Suit and boots by Bottega Veneta 01 How the bride knew she had found the right one “I knew Nate was the one when I traveled to Atlanta, having been dating long distance for a year and a half, and everyone in his life (including his family) has repeatedly expressed how good the moment is. to meet me was unreal for them, ”she said. “Before meeting me, Nate was someone who never considered himself to be a wedding material. Not because he was afraid of engagement. But because he didn’t think there was anyone there. ‘one out there who could handle his introverted isolation. Dina chmut 02 How the groom knew he had found this one “I knew Chloe was The One when one day, as we texted each other during the courtship phase of our long-distance relationship, she asked me if I knew what my name meant,” he says. “After a first” Lol “response, I replied sarcastically,” Of course I do. “She then sent me a picture of the necklace she was wearing. It was my name, written in Arabic letters. He adds,” The necklace was a gift from Chloes’ sister, whose name happens to be Nathanaelle ( the French version of my name). “ Dina chmut 03 Proposal “As unorthodox as our whole relationship was, the proposal was no exception as there was no formal proposal!” Nate said. The couple, on Facetime while they were apart due to COVID, just decided they wanted to get married and would get there. “Life is too short to get bogged down in the sometimes unnecessary details of a public performance,” he adds. “We love each other and didn’t need any public exposure to justify it.” Dina chmut 04 The place As for where the couple wanted to exchange vows, they chose the Albertson Wedding Chapel in Los Angeles. “We wanted to keep things as simple as possible. The focus was on God, love and family, ”they say. “The place was a little chapel in West Hollywood that we felt expressed this desire to keep things simple, but focused.” Dina chmut 05 “You may kiss the bride” The two share their first kiss as husband and wife. Dina chmut 06 Location # 2 The reception and dinner took place at the luxurious 71 Above, which is a lounge on the 71st floor of a high-rise building. The theme of the decor was “The Simplicity of Love” – ​​although the couple didn’t really plan a theme in advance. Dina chmut 07 A refined welcome The couple kept the celebration small, with 35 guests, allowing only family and close friends. “The most memorable part of the day for me was having the chance to look around our table and see the two families, from two different countries, from two different worlds, come together for a moment of celebration”, Nate said. Dina chmut 08 The after party In their final venue of the day, the couple hosted an after-party at The West Hollywood EDITION. This luxury hotel is also where Chloe dressed for the wedding. Dina chmut 09 Memorable moments For Chloe, she says the ceremony stands out for her when it comes to their beautiful wedding day. “The most memorable part of the day for me was the ceremony,” she says. “Both of our parents got a chance to talk about our lives and it meant the world to both of us.” Dina chmut ten The details The pair wore a bit of everything from Rick Owens, including Chloe’s wedding dress and Nate’s wedding jacket and shirt, as well as Bottega Veneta (her costume and boots for the reception). What stands out most in this photo are the flowers, which were arranged by florist Bizimova Ekaterina. Dina chmut 11 A couple of (fashion) children in love The couple first met because of their faith, but they also connect through their work in the fashion industry. “Among other things, yes. Fashion was and is a big part of our communication both in the way we express ourselves and in our talking points, ”they say. “Fashion has never been seen as a job for us. It’s a lifestyle. We appreciate the creative expression it provides. Dina chmut 12 A given moment The couple share a sweet moment during their innovative, but of course simple photoshoot. Dina chmut 13 What the future holds “We are blessed that we can bless others. We are loved so that we can love others. We are given hope so that we can give hope to others, ”said the couple. “Our hope for the future that we plan to build together is that we become an expression of love that motivates people to love themselves and others.” Dina chmut 14 Cheers! Here is a lifetime of love for this couple. Dina chmut

