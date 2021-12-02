Final Fantasy 14 finally lets male characters wear maid dresses and outfits





Final Fantasy 14 removes gender restrictions on five different outfits that were previously locked by gender, including the butler and maid sets.



Final fantasy 14 the next expansion is just around the corner, and in preparation for the big day, Square Enix has released preliminary patch notes for Endwalker. Buried in the flood of exciting information, it was an unexpected giveaway: The critically acclaimed MMORPG was removing gender restrictions on five popular outfits.

In Final fantasy 14, some outfits can only be worn by male or female characters. With Endwalker Out, five of these outfits – three previously only available for female characters and two for men – can be outfitted by characters regardless of gender. RELATED: Developers Download Original Final Fantasy 14 Trailer, Maybe Giving Clues About Endwalker’s Story GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY The spring dress, the outfit of the loyal chambermaid and the Thavnairian The bustier, previously reserved for female characters, can now be worn by men. On the other hand, the Loyal Butler’s Attire and High House Leotard will be able to be worn by female characters, where previously only male characters could equip them. These restrictions are removed for all individual items that make up the outfits, including hats, gloves, boots and pants. These outfits are now fully available for all characters in Final fantasy 14 no matter the genre.



These outfits join the growing line of gear where gender restrictions are no longer present in FF14. Previously, the tuxedos and dresses available to characters at Eternal Binding Ceremony wedding events had their gender locks removed, as did the Golden Saucer Bunny outfits. The 2B dress from Deny crossover raid was also implemented into the game as gender neutral, and earlier this year, Final fantasy 14 surprised fans by revealing the Male Viera – a previously female-only playable racing option – and promising a female option to the male-only Hrothgar in the future.

Final fantasy 14 gamers were elated when they saw the gender restrictions removed from these items. Many players had created custom designs for these outfits for the male characters, especially the Thavnairian. Bustier. The phasing out of gender-locked content is a big step towards greater gender inclusion in Final fantasy 14. By allowing characters of all genres to wear these outfits, Square Enix has given gamers more ways to express themselves. Most gamers hope Final fantasy 14 continues this trend. There are still a lot of gender-related outfits in the game, and although Endwalker made great strides towards inclusiveness, players will not be fully satisfied, nor truly free to express themselves, until the restrictions are lifted. FF14 entirely.

Final fantasy 14 is now available on PC, PS4 and PS5. The Endwalker The expansion will launch on December 7. MORE: Final Fantasy 14: Starlight Decorations Best Buy In The Mogstation Source: Final Fantasy XIV

