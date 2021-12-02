Here’s what happened at Virgil Abloh’s last Louis Vuitton show in Miami

Before his death, Virgil Abloh had planned to organize a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Miami. Described as a spinoff show, it featured the designers’ SS22 collection with a handful of additional looks created especially for the show. Originally conceived as an event for clients to coincide with Art Basel Miami, the news of Virgils’ sudden passing changed the intention of the event. On his wishes, the show took place, with his community of friends, collaborators and colleagues gathered in the Maritime Marina to pay homage to the life and heritage of one of the greats of contemporary fashion. Here’s all you need to know.

Virgils voice opened the show

After guests arrived by monogrammed LV speedboats, the tree-filled exhibition space housed a labyrinth of benches. A giant statue of Virgil, which he himself had commissioned, greeted the guests. The Beatles Strawberry Fields Forever performed as the guests arrived, followed by a message from Virgil at the start of the show. I focused, in terms of art and creativity, on making adults behave like children again, he said. Let them return to this wonder. They stop using their minds and start using their imaginations.

The audience was a mix of the Virgils community

Many stars were in attendance, Rihanna, A $ AP Rocky, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Pharrell Williams and Bella Hadid to name a few, but the audience also included people with whom Virgil supported and worked throughout his career. Many of them were young fashion designers, like Luka Sabbat, Kerby Jean-Raymond and Samuel Ross of A-Cold-Wall * s, who started his career assisting Virgil, as well as longtime collaborators such as Tremaine Emory and Silvia Venturini Fendi, who Virgil was interned alongside Kanye. Rappers such as Gunna, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Metro Boomin were also there to watch. Offset, Quavo, and Kid Cudi took part in the show, with the latter also performing at the after-party alongside Erykah Badu. The Arnault family, owners of Louis Vuitton, were also there by taking off at the last minute.

Images courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The collection is one of Virgil’s last

The 82 looks highlighted were a jumpsuit from the SS22 collection released via film in June as well as a handful of bespoke gray suits. At the time, Virgil spoke about how the collection was one of his most personal to date, exploring the birth of rave culture and the complex history of Amen Break, one of the pieces of music. the most sampled in history. Rave-inspired sportswear, jackets made from ’90s Metalheadz flyers, holographic accessories and psychedelic neon tie-dye hoodies of the day were followed by specially created gray tailoring, demonstrating the range of the late creator. The show was designed by Ib Kamara, who, alongside the Louis Vuitton design team, bowed to a standing ovation at the end of the show. It was a moment of emotion for all, which ended with a moment of silence.

Louis Vuitton CEO delivered a speech

Michael Burke, CEO of Louis Vuitton, opened the show with a heartfelt speech. “As a dedicated supporter of his community through his charities and passions, [Virgil] was an eternal optimist who believed anything was possible, ”said Michael, who first met Virgil 15 years ago in Tokyo and considered him a son. “In this same spirit, at Louis Vuitton, we will proudly continue to celebrate his legacy with one last show in Miami, according to his wishes.”

He continued: The deeply moving show we’re about to see was born from an idea Virgil and I first discussed three years ago. It’s based on the traditional coming-of-age narrative, but of course, being Virgil, he transformed and recontextualized the concept for the 21st century, and in doing so, expressed his own unique talents and vision. This idea of ​​becoming an adult was important to Virgil because inspiring and empowering the younger generations defined who he was. He used the platform he had to break down boundaries, open doors, shine a light on his creative passions, art, design, music and of course fashion, so that everyone could see in there. interior not only to dream of being part of this world. , but also to find ways to make this dream come true.

A dazzling light show closed the show

Finally, a play of light choreographed by a drone in the night sky animated a paper plane rushing into the afterlife before clarifying that Virgil was there. Fireworks erupted, reaffirming the idea that the show was a festive tribute while the LV-branded red hot air balloon that featured in the show’s teasers stood on hold, echoing the theme of flight and childish wonder. .

In Virgil’s own words

Before he died, Virgil participated in a question-and-answer session about the show and his decision to stage it in Miami. Here is what he said.

Why are you doing a Spring / Summer 2022 Spin-Off show?

More than a spin-off, this show is part of the collection arc that continues to shape and evolve the kingdom of Louis Vuitton men. The pandemic has prompted us to adapt our storytelling to new formats, from movies to destination shows. This collection is an ongoing story originally told through film, which is now being developed on a track. Were not just adding more looks, but creating a physical setting, which both reiterates and cultivates the overall context that started with Collection 1 three years ago.

How would you describe the show?

The collection is founded on a desire to erase the unconscious prejudices linked to certain dress codes based on the way in which society programs us to think while growing up. Framed this premise in the native symbolism of the idea of ​​childhood, an ideology that continues to be part of Louis Vuitton’s male practice. Recurring elements like paper planes and hot air balloons belong to this notion: the untouched imagination of a child, who dreams of flying. It’s a metaphor for possibility and open-mindedness, and our need to reconnect with those instincts on a grand scale.

Why did you want to show in Miami?

In many ways, Miami is the metropolisation foundations of the Louis Vuitton male sphere. It is a place built on cross-culturalism where diversity and individuality thrive, and where style is as present on the street as it is on the architectural horizon. Globally, Miamis Design District is a real gem: a unique destination that enlightens and inspires, and is imprinted in your memory. There is an uplifting atmosphere in Miami, which suits this show perfectly.

What does Miami mean to you?

Due to its intercultural character, Miami holds a special place in the style and fashion consciousness. Take, for example, the Cuban link chain, which is the cornerstone of Louis Vuitton men’s jewelry. He hails from Miami’s Cuban-influenced style culture, but has become an emblem of a metonymic era of hip-hop. This speech is relevant to the magic of Miami, and also to our work. It’s a place of possibilities and a fitting destination for our first men’s store in the United States.

