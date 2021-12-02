Fashion
HollyWilloughby stuns in a festive red dress with sparkling sequins this morning
Holly Willoughby stuns in a festive red sequined dress this morning … after “signing a new contract to host the show until 2023”
She would have secured her spot on This Morning for the next two years.
And on Wednesday, Holly Willoughby, 40, stunned in a cherry evening maxi dress as the show’s studio turned into a Christmas wonderland.
The presenter, sparkling in the delicate lace number that was embellished with countless shimmering sequins, as she joined Phillip Schofield to present the show.
The spirit of Christmas! Holly Willoughby, 40, stunned in a festive cherry red dress with shimmering sequins to liven up this Wednesday morning
Holly looked as glamorous as ever as she danced in the cheerful ensemble with ruffle details on the sleeves and neck.
She added a pair of satin stiletto heels and cut her accessories to a bare minimum with a simple set of stud earrings as she focused on the dress.
Her shiny blonde braids were styled in a light wave with a side parting as she tucked it behind her ears.
Festive: Holly and Phillip could be seen against an impressive backdrop as the props department went all out for the This Morning studio
Joyful! Holly looked as glamorous as ever as she danced in the cheerful ensemble with ruffle details on the sleeves and neck
Meanwhile, her co-host Phillip Schofield looked dapper in a demure shirt and sleek black jeans as he presented the show behind a desk of Christmas wreaths.
Holly and Phillip could be seen against an impressive backdrop as the props department pulled out all the stops for the This Morning studio.
A mammoth of 22 fully decorated trees covered the studio until Christmas.
Dapper: Meanwhile, his co-host Phillip Schofield looked dapper in a demure shirt and sleek black jeans as he put on the show behind a desk of Christmas wreaths
Guests: During the show, the presenters were joined by the adorable rescue dogs Colin and Fozzie as they enjoyed eating a doggy style Christmas dinner
During the show, the presenters were joined by the adorable rescue dogs Colin and Fozzie as they enjoyed a doggy style Christmas dinner.
The mutts seemed to have no table manners as they laughed at the turkey and Holly exclaimed, “Oh, their ears are in the sauce!”
Phillip added: “At Christmas my ears are often in the sauce too!”
Holly then took to Instagram as she shared details of her cheery outfit for her followers.
She revealed the gorgeous dress from contemporary British brand Needle and Thread and her Aquazzura shows.
The presenter captioned the post: “Happy December 1st, meet @Thismorning at 10am, we’ve got a Christmas dinner for your dog and @carolinehirons has beauty gifts for everyone.”
‘Happy December 1st’: Holly shared details of her outfit with her followers on Instagram
It comes as Holly, who joined the ITV daytime show in 2009 after taking over from Fern Britton, is said to be firmly “sticking around” after signing a sliding contract until at least the end of 2023.
Holly’s confirmed match alongside co-host Phillip Schofield, 59, comes just weeks after fans asked Josie Gibson to replace her permanently after she replaced him earlier this month.
A source told the Mirror: “It seems like everyone wants this gig, but Holly is very secure for the next two years on a sliding contract.”
Secured ! Holly recently signed a rolling contract alongside Phillip until at least late 2023 with This Morning
