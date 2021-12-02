Fashion
Arizona State drops Pac-12 opening in unforgettable fashion
Many were curious how the Arizona State Sun Devils would bounce back from a tough outing in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament over Thanksgiving weekend.
Still, no imagination could have prepared anyone for the product that would be seen at Desert Financial Arena, as Arizona State lost its fifth straight game with a 51-29 home loss to the State Cougars. Washington, opening the Pac-12 game with a massively disappointing loss.
Rest assured, you can’t see anything. It is not a typo. The Sun Devils scored 29 points.
It was a game where the Sun Devils couldn’t do anything on the offensive end. Washington State, which suffered its first loss of the season after winning the first five games of the season, also struggled early before pulling out in the second half.
Still without forward Marcus Bagley, the Sun Devils’ loss to Washington State further proves its importance to the team in a game where Arizona State never had the advantage.
Here’s how it all went:
Summary of the first half
Entries
G DJ Horne
G Marreon Jackson
G Luther Muhammad
F Kimani Lawrence
F Jalen Graham
Arizona State quickly found itself down 10-0 in the first half, eventually finding the scoreboard thanks to an open three-pointer from Horne.
The Sun Devils’ struggles on the free throw line continued Wednesday night, initially going 0-for-4 from the strip and helping preserve a 10-3 score for nearly five minutes of action.
The Cougars shot 4-on-13 in that streak, while Arizona State didn’t score their second bucket until 9:31 of the first half.
Both teams shot a combined 0 for 11 from the free throw line to open the first half, as Washington State had an 18-10 halftime lead.
According to 247 Sports, the last time Arizona State scored just 10 points in one half was on February 25, 2016, as they trailed Utah 44-10 at half-time.
Arizona State shot 16.7 percent from the field, behind Washington State’s 24.1 percent in an extremely forgettable half for both teams.
Summary of the second half
The final 20 minutes saw Washington State make another quick start, registering a 10-2 streak that Arizona State could not recover from.
The Cougars, who previously lost a 19-point lead in their loss over the weekend, saw their lead grow to 37-16 in the Under-12 timeout.
It was an uneventful catch-up game for Arizona State the rest of the way.
Arizona State continued on several stretches where the team went scoreless for more than two minutes, allowing Washington State to maintain their lead throughout the second half in a comfortable manner.
The Sun Devils ended with just one of their last eight field goal attempts in loss. The 29 points were the lowest number of points the state of Arizona scored in the age of the clock.
The Cougars’ 33 points in the second half were more than SU’s combined score in both halves.
Horne (10) was the only Arizona State player to score in double digits.
The Sun Devils grew to 12 for 57 on the field (21%), while doing just 3 of 26 (12%) on a three-point field. ASU also finished with 16 personal fouls and 15 turnovers.
This is the first time Bobby Hurley has lost five straight games as a head coach.
And after
The state of Arizona is looking to regroup over the next few days, with its next Pac-12 test coming Sunday on a road trip to Oregon.
