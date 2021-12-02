Veronica Beard Pre-Fall 2022 – WWD





For Pre-Fall, sister-in-law duo Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard approached the season with a versatile, buy-now-wear-now mindset.

During a guided tour of their collection in the showroom, the co-founders and co-designers noted the importance of their growing footwear and denim businesses. “Our denim business has grown huge for us, jeans now represent about 30% of our business and we are the top three denim brands with all of our partners, ”noted Swanson Beard. Tailors also continued to play an important role in the collection alongside transitional layers to accompany their clients through fall. The look: A versatile day-to-night wardrobe with the brand’s signature femininity and utilitarian flair. Quote to note: “Before fall is June / July, and what we have learned in the last 18 months is to buy now, wearing now is so important especially for our customers. Understand those shoulder seasons, how important they are in building a wardrobe – having novelty and a balance with the classic. We are excited about this collection – there are a lot of mixes of prints, classic redux silhouettes, mixed media jackets… All in the idea of ​​being able to wear it in summer and allowing it to experience a transition to fashion. before, ”said Swanson Beard WWD. Key pieces: An olive military jacket with pointy shoulders, topped with a printed blouse and a handkerchief skirt in mixed prints; a brown leather motorcycle jacket (which the brand noted it hadn’t offered for a few seasons) with matching leather pants; novelty and transitional, unisex jackets (like a cropped denim jacket attached to a detachable plaid blazer vest); easy dresses with gathered details and light, transitional knits; a clever bespoke dress consisting of a black t-shirt connected to a camel utility midi skirt. To take with: As in spring, the Veronica Beard collection offered a chic wardrobe, with just the right amount of intriguing and on-trend details and easy portability, for their multi-faceted clients. In addition to pre-fall, the brand is focusing on future store openings for 2022 and its “Make It Happen” initiative, which started in September. “We are working on expansion throughout the year; all of our store openings will be anchored in “Make It Happen” events.

