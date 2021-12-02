The artistic genius of Virgil Abloh takes over Miami Marine Stadium





MIAMI The genius of Virgil Abloh took over the closed area of ​​the Miami Marine Stadium in Virginia Key on Tuesday evening. All Louis Vuitton guests arrived from Biscayne Bay by boat. Among the celebrities in attendance were Ye, better known as Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Joe Jonas and Erykah Badu. The lights went out. Relaxing music played under the calming tone of Abloh’s voice. The civil engineer and architect turned DJ and fashion designer left a recording with his wisdom. There are no limits. Life is so short that you can’t even waste a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do rather than what you can do. Virgil Abloh performs live on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach / Getty Images for Something in the Water) A rainbow shone above the stadium. The Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2022 Show was the last son of Ghanaian immigrants. It was also the first French fashion house in the United States since its creation in 1854. A d The LV monogram was on temporary walls outside the old Miami Graffiti Peniten. On the gray runway, the models wore sneakers and elements of pop art interacted consistently with hip-hop culture. Virgil Abloh walks the runway for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall / Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow / Getty Images) A turquoise coat was pleaded like an Irish man’s skirt. There were playful men’s handbags in various sizes, some in blue and ombre pink. Her bold use of neon fabrics for the tailored suits contrasted sharply with the crisp white jackets and black samurai-style pants. At the end of the show, the father-of-two did not step out to bow out to the large crowd, some of whom were also VIP guests at Art Basel Miami Beach. Abloh died of cancer Sunday in Chicago. He was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma in 2019. He was the artistic director of the Louis Vuitton men’s collection since 2018 and he founded his label Off-White in 2013. The fire of a red hot air balloon was shining and there were fireworks. As part of the LV Miami tribute, drones flew into the sky for a light show that included a short message in red: Virgil was there. A d Associated social networks Site

