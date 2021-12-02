How 3 fashion brands entered the metaverse in November

In month two of our Fashion Metaverse series, we take a look at which brands have entered the space, why it’s important, and what they’re bringing. Here, the metaverse is defined as the future of the Internet, a shared 3D virtual universe in which users can exist perpetually.

The next generation of this online reality is already fast approaching, with different communities growing on the internet every day. Read a summary of their different characteristics in our NFT Explanator and watch how unique NFTs and metavers will enter new areas like fashion media and entertainment as part of our coverage this month. With mega brands like Nike hint when they enter the virtual universe, it is clear that space will only expand.

Here, we take a look at three brands that have taken the plunge and crossed the digital door into the metaverse. This month, crossovers of art and culture are all the rage in space.

RTFKT: NFT avatar design with artist Takashi Murakami

By partnering with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami and 3D technology company DAZ 3D, RTFKT (pronounced “artefact”) is CloneX, a large crypto art project that launched on November 30 with an NFT avatar public sale. The 20,000 digitally generated 3D characters all have unique characteristics that were compiled through a random system. Murakami contributed to the designs of some of the facial features, outfits, and traits of the avatars, incorporating his pop-art aesthetic into the pieces.

Why is this important: RTFKT is looking to become one of the leaders in the NFT space, bringing hype culture to the digital realm in the same way Supreme changed fashion. His CloneX project is a continuation of his work started with digital sneakers and streetwear. Collaborating with a renowned artist like Murakami puts the company’s work in a new arena, akin to how Jean-Michel Basquait’s painting Equals Pi elevated Tiffany’s publicity with Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Givenchy: Pursuing its artist-led aesthetic with graphic designer Chito’s NFTs

Givenchy partnered with graphic designer Chito to launch 15 NFTs on Polygon which were sold over a seven-day simulation auction which started on November 30. Aura Blockchain Consortium, a network of luxury companies, which integrate blockchain technology into their processes, in partnership with ConsenSys, were consulted on the development of smart contracts used in sales. Among these, LVMH. Proceeds from the sale will go to Givenchys’ charitable partner, a non-profit The Ocean Cleanup which works to develop technologies to eliminate plastic pollution.

Why is this important: There is not a lot luxury brands that have launched their own NFTs, although many, like Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga, have gotten involved in the gaming space by designing skins or digital products. With the help of the Aura Consortium, supported by the owner of Givenchy LVMH, other luxury brands will undoubtedly take an interest in blockchain technology and products like NFTs to advance their strategies.

JW Anderson: Recreating the cult Harry Styles sweater in NFT

British fashion house JW Anderson announced earlier this week that their first NFT will be the Colourblock Patchwork Cardigan – made famous by Harry Styles – from the Spring 2020 menswear collection. The brand developed the cardigan into an item. Hyper-realistic NFT, which will serve as the first item for the newly launched auction platform. Xydrobe.

The cardigan was made famous by Styles when he wore it on NBC’s “Today Show” in February 2020. The piece quickly became a part of fashion history, with the real cardigan currently on display at the NBC museum. British V&A art. The digital recreation took 300 hours for the team to develop, with each piece of yarn created in 3D before being woven together into the six knitting patterns used in the original article. Proceeds from the sale will go to LGBTQ + charity Akt after the 48-hour auction begins on December 12. It will have an initial reserve price of 10,000, or roughly $ 13,300.

Why is this important: This is one of the first hyperrealistic digital pieces produced by a fashion house, proving that digital creations can defy expectations when focused on recreating craftsmanship. It’s also one of the first NFT objects that was created thanks to the wave of recreations that went viral on TikTok, with Liv Huffman’s (@lilbittylivie) first hook video racking up over 3 million views and over 944. 000 likes in June 2020.