Disha Patani in a stylish brown mini dress reminds us the holiday season is just around the corner for Tadap screening





Other than the beginning of December, do you need a signal that the holiday and merriment season is so near you can feel it? Then look to Disha Patani. The Bollywood actress braved Mumbai’s cold temperatures and stepped out like it was just another summer night. This bodes well for our party fashion wishlist because boy, was she gorgeous! For a movie event in town, Disha showed up wearing a brown minidress. The spaghetti strap dress featured a gathered pattern all over the body and a bodycon silhouette that fitted her like a glove. Channeling her inner ’90s diva, she wore the outfit with fur-trimmed heels and a slung Louis Vuitton bag. Disha paired it with hoops and a necklace while she chose a brown-toned look for the occasion with her curly hair. Disha Patani at the event in the city But it’s not just at celebrity events that Disha shows her love for mini dresses. In fact, she even does it on vacation. On one of her many trips to the Maldives, she walked around the poolside villas while wearing a peach-colored mini dress. With ruffle details and short sleeves, she proved it could be beachwear, too. (Also Read: Disha Patani Gives Us Some Serious Boss Vibes With Her Louis Vuitton Tote In Hand) And it was also the case inside the water. We return to that beautiful sunny day where Disha strolled through the waves wearing a cream toned floral print dress with ruffles all over, a deep neckline and puffed sleeves. Just another reason to get out those printed dresses, we think! (Also read: Disha Patani Ended Up In A Cropped Top And Cut Out Jeans And Suddenly It’s Summer Again)

