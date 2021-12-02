LOfficiel magazine sued by New York City for failing to pay freelancers





In 2017, the French magazine LOfficiel announced the creation of an American edition, LOfficiel USA, promising coverage of haute couture, art and travel through an international prism. Over the next four years, that coverage included a series of beauty video interviews; dispatches from men’s fashion shows in Florence, Italy; articles about a vegan restaurant in SoHo and a national chain of marijuana dispensaries; and the profiles of singer Chaka Khan and writer Elizabeth Wurtzel. But this week, those articles were among many cited in a lawsuit brought against Official USA Inc. by New York City on behalf of writers, producers, photographers, illustrators and more. who said they were not paid for their work, or not. paid on time. Peter Hatch, the commissioner of the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, called the case a corporate theft against industrious creators in New York City. Combining the experiences of two dozen workers, the lawsuit is the first major so-called practice model case in New York City, Hatch said, brought under a 2017 law called the Freelance Isnt Free Act. A provision in the law allows self-employed workers to pursue late payments by filing complaints with the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

When the department receives a complaint, it responds by sending a written notice to the company named in the complaint, which gives it 20 days to respond with either proof that the freelancer has been fully paid or acknowledgment that the freelancer has not. was not paid (and an explanation why). Often this is enough for freelancers to get paid the money they are owed, Hatch said. But when the department started sending notices to the Official USA in 2018, it became silent on us, he said. There are 24 complaints cited in the lawsuit; in all but two, the city said, the magazine did not respond to notices sent by the worker protection service. Senior magazine officials, the president of LOfficiel USA, the managing director of LOfficiel Inc. in France and the creative director of LOfficiel USA did not respond to multiple email requests for comment for this article. Freelancers who filed complaints against the Official said they felt ghost. Many consider late payments to be an overwhelming but quite typical aspect of their working life. Sometimes publicly naming an overdue business can speed up payment. But that wasn’t the case here, said Natasha Stagg, a writer who said she was owed $ 1,000 for her article on Ms. Wurtzel. I tweeted about the Official thing, she said. Instead of getting paid, I just got a ton of DMs from people who also hadn’t been paid.

It was also demoralizing, Ms Stagg said, to see the fashion magazine undergo some sort of rebranding in 2020. would have boosted by several million dollars from an American investment firm when some freelancers were already fighting against the official in French courts. In recent years, the fashion industry has come under intense scrutiny for its long-standing practice of low wages for interns, entry-level workers, and contractors or freelancers. This practice often created conditions that only allowed people who were wealthy or with a strong safety net to enter the field. I think the industry is full of people who don’t work for money but for weight, or even the joy of being involved in fashion or publishing, and therefore not getting paid is not the way to go. bigger problem for them, Ms Stagg said. They don’t want to ruffle the feathers or make it look like they need the money because it’s contrary to the image they’re trying to project. Dean Quigley, who worked under contract as art director for Official USA in the fall of 2019, is named in the lawsuit as owed $ 15,320, he said, which could have provided more stability to the start of the pandemic or help pay off student loan debt or medical bills. Now that he has a full-time job at a large retailer, joining the lawsuit was less about compensation, which I would obviously love to say, Mr Quigley said. But especially since I don’t want companies like this to operate that way. The lawsuit calls for freelancers to be awarded double their unpaid wages, in addition to civil penalties paid to New York City and the establishment of a judicial reviewer to ensure the Official changes its practices.

Mr Hatch, the commissioner, acknowledged that court resolutions can come slowly, but bringing a lawsuit would help alert this industry, he said. If such a company has the resources to maintain a luxurious brand image, it is all the more unreasonable for it not to pay the real creators of the content it sells.

