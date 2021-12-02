7 luxury Mexican fashion brands to buy this holiday season

When it comes to style and luxury items, European fashion houses continue to dominate the narrative of what’s in it and what’s not. The annual fashion circuit, regardless of its shift to digital platforms, always features the hottest emerging designers in Paris, New York, London and Milan, consolidating these places as the de facto capitals of contemporary design. And while these hubs continue to nurture talent who challenge our style concepts and the way we experience clothing, they are no longer the only incubators of forward-thinking designers. Our globalized world has now projected fashion onto the masses, inspiring people from all corners of the globe to enter this creative and ever-changing realm. Latin America is no exception, with some of the region’s most exciting talent making names in Mexico right now.
While the Mexican tradition clothing and textiles have been celebrated for generations, this has never been considered an exciting destination to explore fashion. In reality, Local Mexican artisans fall victim to plagiarism and cultural appropriation in recent years, prompting citizens, creatives and even politicians to criticize foreign designers who incorporate Mexican culture into their collections without crediting their sources. But times are changing and the era of the Mexican designer is finally coming to fruition.
Mexican designers are not only pushing the boundaries of the country’s fashion concepts, but also pioneering a new aesthetic that borrows from European houses, streetwear culture and indigenous imagery to create something unique. These brands fall into several categories, ranging from sustainable fashion to tailoring and positive statement pieces for the body. They challenge traditional Latin American ideas about sexuality and gender and manage to do so with a chic twist.
So whether you’re interested in shopping for a new winter coat and supporting Latin American talent or just buying a loved one this holiday season, here are seven Mexican brands you should definitely consider.
The pack
The Pack is a Mexico-based menswear brand that focuses on eco-friendly materials and fair labor practices. Not only are their pieces ethically sourced, but they are fairly priced based on their original materials and labor costs, while incorporating various aspects of Mexican imagery. You’ll notice pieces inspired by vaquero culture, such as an oxide-dyed cotton jacket reminiscent of cowhides or charro-style washed denim pants with traditional silver embroidery.
If you are interested in custom pieces, The Pack also makes bespoke items like a charro style leather jacket or off-white linen pants with custom thread details. What makes this brand so unique is the craftsmanship of each piece to create something decidedly modern but still unmistakably Mexican. This is where you will find a flagship piece that will remain in our wardrobe for years to come.
Ocelot
Ocelote is about being daring and fearless, but with simple cuts that play with the proportions of the body. Offering pieces for men, women and non-sexist, this brand takes an avant-garde turn experimenting with flared denim jumpsuits, micro-tops, cheetah prints and flattering underwear that accentuates the body but leaves very little to imagination. Ocelote is also a brand that defies gender norms, while making contemporary clothing with a strong emphasis on comfort.
This is a collection for the modern fashionista who isn’t afraid to push the limits and play around with fashion in a fun way with unwavering confidence. You don’t wear an ocelot to blend in but rather to accentuate your presence. You can spot style inspirations in their collection of Berlin streetwear and Scandinavian design, but also urban subcultures that emphasize simplicity in their cuts. Overall, Ocelote seems like a big contradiction between straightforward and overdone, but we can’t help but find this Mexican brand exciting and progressive.
Graziano and Gutierrez
Posing as an American-Mexican brand, Graziano and Gutierrez work with textile artisans in Oaxaca and Chiapas to create garments in bright, hard-wearing colors. The brand uses materials such as hemp / cotton blends, 100% hand-woven cotton, and natural dyes to create beautiful and sturdy clothes perfect for the colder months. The Graziano and Gutierrez styles come in utility cuts like trucker jackets to more relaxed tailored shirts and shorts. The textiles in the collections are representative of the heritage of artisans and come in more colors than can be counted. You’ll find a collage of different designs in solid colors, and they’re all equally beautiful, versatile, and durable when properly cared for. It’s a great brand to find your next trendy jacket or top layer that can be neutral or have a lot of personality.
Hermanos Koumori
This Mexico City menswear brand sells effortlessly cool t-shirts, jackets, pants, caps, and various graphic items that we never knew we needed. The designers draw inspiration from many sources, including pre-Hispanic cultures, youth movements and, as they like to say, the diversity of human experience.
Hermanos Koumori sees itself as a creative hub where various subjects are discussed and explored before entering their collections. It’s a great store for anyone who enjoys minimalist fashion, basic pieces that can be worn a million ways, and a laid-back approach to style that makes the pieces easy to dress up or dress up. We love their well-structured corduroy jackets and their Post Running High sporty leisure line.
MANCANDY
MANCANDY is the creation of musician, photographer and designer Andres Jimnez as a way to blend his musical projects with a fashion that explores Mexican subcultures. The brand went on to receive the Whos on Next award from Vogue Mxico & Latinoamrica and has since released flowing collections for the genre that include pieces like wide flared jeans, tie-dye and LGBTQ + themed clothing. MANCANDY is colorful, bold and full of cuts that make each piece feel like a work of art. Jimnez’s eclectic pieces are primarily inspired by his experiences exploring Mexico’s cultural diversity and evoke both positive sexual and bodily messages. You can buy a wide range of items, from sweatshirts to ripped jeans and a jockstrap if that’s what’s currently missing in your winter wardrobe.
Simple by Trista
As the name suggests, Simple By Trista is, well, pretty straightforward. But simple doesn’t have to mean boring. This brand offers soft linens, solid colors, comfortable fits with elastic and flowing unisex pieces that can be used in both casual and formal settings. Simple By Trista has the versatility of a capsule wardrobe but with a certain sophistication that keeps it from feeling too generic. This is a brand for anyone who is constantly on the move and wants to put pieces together to look put together with little to no fuss. It is perfect for anyone who needs reliable and minimalist basics and is suitable for different age groups. If you are wondering what clothes to buy for a loved one, this brand is an easy choice.
pay
Country is the intersection of pop art and Mexican pop culture, as well as other influences from popular art and streetwear. It is one of the most imaginative and dynamic Mexican brands around, reimagining traditional Mexican imagery into works of abstract art. You can choose between bright colors or muted tones while sifting through the Pays collections, but we personally love their gorgeous rugs and ponchos that feature Aboriginal themes with a touch of retro aesthetics. A sweater is one of the most classic winter gifts, and a Country sweater is one of the most unique you will come across today. If you aren’t afraid of graphics, geometric patterns, and eclectic fun in your wardrobe, add Country to your winter shopping list.