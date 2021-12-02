7 luxury Mexican fashion brands to buy this holiday season

When it comes to style and luxury items, European fashion houses continue to dominate the narrative of what’s in it and what’s not. The annual fashion circuit, regardless of its shift to digital platforms, always features the hottest emerging designers in Paris, New York, London and Milan, consolidating these places as the de facto capitals of contemporary design. And while these hubs continue to nurture talent who challenge our style concepts and the way we experience clothing, they are no longer the only incubators of forward-thinking designers. Our globalized world has now projected fashion onto the masses, inspiring people from all corners of the globe to enter this creative and ever-changing realm. Latin America is no exception, with some of the region’s most exciting talent making names in Mexico right now.

While the Mexican tradition clothing and textiles have been celebrated for generations, this has never been considered an exciting destination to explore fashion. In reality, Local Mexican artisans fall victim to plagiarism and cultural appropriation in recent years, prompting citizens, creatives and even politicians to criticize foreign designers who incorporate Mexican culture into their collections without crediting their sources. But times are changing and the era of the Mexican designer is finally coming to fruition.

Mexican designers are not only pushing the boundaries of the country’s fashion concepts, but also pioneering a new aesthetic that borrows from European houses, streetwear culture and indigenous imagery to create something unique. These brands fall into several categories, ranging from sustainable fashion to tailoring and positive statement pieces for the body. They challenge traditional Latin American ideas about sexuality and gender and manage to do so with a chic twist.

So whether you’re interested in shopping for a new winter coat and supporting Latin American talent or just buying a loved one this holiday season, here are seven Mexican brands you should definitely consider.