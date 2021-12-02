Woman laughs after finding post-it on dress she loved in Tesco





A woman shared how she and her sister fell in love after finding a funny post-it on a red dress they loved at a Tesco branch in West Durrington Picture:

Two Tesco buyers say they “had a good laugh” after finding an unexpected message stuck to a dress at a branch of the supermarket. TikTok user Billie, who posts under @BillieCait, shared a clip of herself with the dress in question, showing a post-it pasted on the front that said it “smells.” Billie was shopping with her sister at the time and claims they had a good laugh about it all. The 25-year-old recounted The sun, she discovered the post-it during a visit to the West Durrington Tesco Extra store in Worthing, West Sussex, earlier this month. Her sister had taken a liking to a red long-sleeved mini dress with black polka dots on it. Get the news you want straight to your inbox. Sign up for the Mirror newsletter here. But when they went to get the dress in her size, they found the handwritten note stuck to the garment that read, “Smells been sprayed with Febreze.” “ She then encouraged her sister not to buy this dress and to find a different one. Billie admits that they didn’t actually smell the dress to confirm if the message was true or not, as they didn’t want to. Since sharing the video online, it has been viewed over 36,000 times and garnered hundreds of likes. A person on TikTok responded to share his thoughts on the post-it, saying, “It’ll be a comeback and they put this note up to say they think it’s been worn, but it’s been turned off. by accident.” While someone else couldn’t help but joke, “Nothing a little Febreze can’t help.” Billie responded to the comments, writing: “It made me laugh anyway.” The Mirror has reached out to Tesco for comment on the post-it. Do you have a story to share? We want to hear it all. Email us at [email protected] Read more Read more

