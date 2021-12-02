Fashion
Global fashion sales expected to exceed 2019 levels by up to 8% in 2022
Global fashion sales are expected to exceed 2019 levels by 3% to 8% in 2022, according to McKinsey and fashion media company The Business of Fashion.
The sector’s recovery is expected to be strongest in China and the United States, with Europe lagging behind, according to the report, which interviewed industry executives and interviewed more than 220 international fashion executives and experts .
Supply chain pressures will be the main challenge for the industry, posing a risk to the pace of the recovery, with 49% of fashion executives citing supply chain disruptions as the main factor that could impact their business in 2022, according to the report.
We are emerging from the worst crisis the industry has ever seen
Achim Berg, Senior Partner and Global Leader in Apparel, Fashion and Luxury, McKinsey
The global personal luxury goods market could ignore the blow of the coronavirus crisis as early as this year, as Chinese and US buyers help sales return to pre-pandemic levels, Bain & Company said in May. The market could generate $ 280 billion ($ 324.46 billion) to $ 295 billion in sales this year.
We are emerging from the worst crisis the industry has ever known. Valuable destroyers [those that delivered negative economic profit] reached new depths of loss, the share of value destroyers is estimated at [a] A record 69% of listed companies in 2020, said Achim Berg, senior partner and global leader in apparel, fashion and luxury goods at McKinsey.
Industry profits continued to focus on a few players. This is why, with a view to standardization, it is even more important that the players in the sector pursue five key themes in 2022: growth and innovation, control of margins, flexibility and resilience, sustainable development strategy and digital borders.
The industry’s profitability contracted in 2020 for the first time in at least a decade, leading to unprecedented levels of consolidation last year and into 2021, according to the McKinsey Global Fashion Index.
However, the index showed that the recovery of the fashion industry is expected to be V-shaped, as performance in the first half of 2021 points to a possible return to profitability by 2022, according to the report.
A combination of material shortages, transportation bottlenecks and rising shipping costs will further inflate input costs, thereby forcing companies to raise prices for consumers, according to the report.
Businesses face major issues within the supply chain where rising costs and logistical bottlenecks will mean that pressures will be passed on to the consumer in the form of price increases and delays, a said Imran Amed, Founder and CEO of The Business of Fashion.
Companies need to look at their supply chain models and strive to make them as flexible and resilient as possible to navigate the year ahead.
About 67 percent of companies plan to raise retail prices next year, with an average increase of 3 percent, while 15 percent of executives even plan to raise prices by 10 percent or more, according to the study. Additionally, 87% of fashion executives expect supply chain disruptions to negatively impact margins next year.
Sustainability is also high on the global fashion industry agenda, with 60% of companies increasing their investments in closed-loop recycling solutions to reduce environmental impact, according to the McKinsey report.
Currently, less than 10 percent of the global textile market is made up of recycled materials, according to the nonprofit Textile Exchange.
This will require industry-wide investments to scale up closed-loop recycling technologies and processes that could enable companies to reduce their impact on the environment, the report suggests.
Meanwhile, fashion brands looking to engage with high-value young consumers must explore the potential of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), games and virtual fashion as new avenues of commerce, suggested. McKinsey research.
About 32% of executives surveyed identified digital as the biggest growth opportunity, while 37% cited social commerce as one of the top three themes that will impact their business in 2022, according to the study.
International tourism won’t fully recover until at least 2023, according to the report. To compensate for the loss of international buyers, luxury brands should engage more with domestic consumers to capture a greater share of the domestic market, McKinsey suggested.
In addition, businesses face the threats of cyber attacks and the risks of inappropriate data processing more than ever before. Fashion players must therefore invest urgently to make digital security a strategic imperative, according to the report.
According to McKinsey, around 53% of fashion executives said it is likely or very likely that their business will experience a major cyber attack in 2022.
